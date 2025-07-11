//Apprentice Georgia awarded largest federal apprenticeship grant in state history

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The U.S. DOL announces that Apprentice Georgia was awarded the largest federal apprenticeship grant in state history.

The U.S. Department of Labor announced the award of $6.1 million in apprenticeship funding to the Technical College System of Georgia’s Apprentice Georgia program. The grant, part of nearly $84 million awarded to states and territories to increase the capacity of Registered Apprenticeship programs, will support the expansion of Registered Apprenticeships throughout the state.

“This federal investment will transform how we connect Georgia workers with the high-demand apprenticeable career paths,” said Executive Director of Business Engagement for TCSG’s Office of Workforce Development Brandon Ona. “Most apprenticeships supported through this funding will be offered through a partnership between local workforce development boards, technical colleges, and employers.”

Governor Brian Kemp and the Georgia General Assembly have been advocating to strengthen the state’s apprenticeship offerings for years with initiatives like the High Demand Apprenticeship Program (HDAP), Public Service Apprenticeship Program (PSAP), and the Top State for Talent initiative. This grant funding from the USDOL will expand those efforts by allowing TCSG to create The Top State for Talent Apprenticeship Incentive Fund. This funding will offset the costs employers incur when hiring and training registered apprentices in high-demand occupations, helping those employers ‘skill up’ workers who are unemployed and underemployed.

“This investment to expand apprenticeships means more Georgians can build their futures here and more Georgia businesses can find -and retain- the skilled workers they need,” said Deputy Commissioner of Workforce Development Karen Kirchler. “Apprenticeships mean partnerships. To build a workforce that can compete globally, we need to work together.”

Through a competitive award process, employers will be able to apply to receive $2,000 per apprentice to offset the costs associated with setting up and maintaining a Registered Apprenticeship program connected to the state’s High Demand Career List. Additionally, employers can partner with Local Workforce Development Boards and technical colleges to tap into funds to cover up to $5,000 in training costs for apprentices.

“In Georgia, we’re not just focused on getting people back to work, we’re focused on getting them on a career path to a good-paying, quality job, starting on day one. Investing in Registered Apprenticeships can do just that,” Ona said.

The Technical College System of Georgia and its 22 colleges serve as the state’s largest network of Registered Apprenticeship sponsors. For more information on Apprentice Georgia, email apprenticeship@tcsg.edu.