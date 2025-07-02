//AAA offers drivers tips to prevent car problems before traveling

Share with friends

ATLANTA – AAA offers tips to keep driver’s cars on the road ahead of the Independence Day holiday travel period.

As nearly 61.6 million Americans gear up for Independence Day road trips, AAA is ready to assist thousands of stranded motorists. Last year, AAA responded to more than 700,000 roadside emergencies. The most common calls were flat tires, dead batteries, and lockouts.

“Before heading out on your trip, take the time to inspect your vehicle,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “A simple pre-trip inspection of your tires, battery, brakes, and other essentials can prevent unexpected breakdowns.”

Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a AAA Approved Auto Repair Facility near you.

AAA Tips to Prevent Car Problems

Check your tires – Ensure they are correctly inflated and have sufficient tread depth. Don’t forget the spare!

Ensure they are correctly inflated and have sufficient tread depth. Don’t forget the spare! Inspect your brakes – Grinding noises or vibrations signal a need for service.

– Grinding noises or vibrations signal a need for service. Test your battery – If your engine starts slowly or the lights are dim, it may be time for a replacement. AAA members can get battery checks at a AAA Car Care, Approved Auto Repair Facility, or call AAA to request on-site service.

– If your engine starts slowly or the lights are dim, it may be time for a replacement. AAA members can get battery checks at a AAA Car Care, Approved Auto Repair Facility, or call AAA to request on-site service. Replace wiper blades – If your wipers streak or don’t clear the windshield thoroughly, replace them.

– If your wipers streak or don’t clear the windshield thoroughly, replace them. Top off fluids – check oil, coolant, and brake, transmission, and power steering fluids. Use products recommended in your owner’s manual.

– check oil, coolant, and brake, transmission, and power steering fluids. Use products recommended in your owner’s manual. Replenish your emergency kit – Include essentials like a flashlight, extra batteries, first-aid supplies, water, non-perishable snacks, jumper cables, emergency flares, and a basic toolkit.

What to Do If You Experience Car Trouble

Safely get to the nearest exit or stopping point.

Pull over as far as possible to create distance from passing traffic.

Turn on your hazard lights.

Call for help via phone, website, or the AAA Mobile app.

Stay with your vehicle if it’s safe to do so.

If you exit, watch for traffic before moving to a safe location.

Safe Driving Reminders

AAA reminds drivers that ‘crashes hit different when they happen to you.’ On average, 40,000 people per year are killed in traffic crashes. The four most common factors are speed, distraction, impairment, and not wearing a seatbelt.

To avoid becoming a statistic, AAA recommends:

Watch your speed – Speeding contributes to a third of all motor vehicle fatalities. Slow down and stay in control.

– Speeding contributes to a third of all motor vehicle fatalities. Slow down and stay in control. Stay focused – Distracted driving kills thousands yearly. Avoid using your phone, eating, or engaging in other distractions while driving.

– Distracted driving kills thousands yearly. Avoid using your phone, eating, or engaging in other distractions while driving. Don’t drive impaired – Alcohol and drugs compromise judgment, motor skills, and reaction time. If impaired, find a safe alternative.

– Alcohol and drugs compromise judgment, motor skills, and reaction time. If impaired, find a safe alternative. Stay alert – Fatigue is as dangerous as driving while intoxicated. Take breaks every 100 miles or two hours to stay refreshed.

– Fatigue is as dangerous as driving while intoxicated. Take breaks every 100 miles or two hours to stay refreshed. Wear your seatbelt – Seatbelts are one of the simplest and most effective ways to reduce injury and save lives in a crash. Buckle up, every trip, every time.

Move Over for Roadside Workers and Stranded Motorists:

Roadside crashes claim nearly 350 lives annually, including one tow operator every other week. AAA urges drivers to obey Move Over laws and give space to stranded motorists, tow trucks, and emergency responders.

“Our roadside technicians risk their lives to help stranded drivers,” Waiters added. “If you see flashing lights, move over or slow down. This simple act can make all the difference in protecting those who work tirelessly to keep drivers safe.”

AAA Resources for a Smooth Road Trip

Use AAA’s Repair Cost Estimator to determine estimated repair costs and member discounts.

Calculate fuel costs with AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories.