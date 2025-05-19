//Kemp names 39 appointments to various leadership roles

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp announces 39 appointments and reappointments to various state boards, authorities and commissions.

Nonpublic Postsecondary Education Commission

Donald Dowless currently serves as President of Shorter University in Rome, Georgia, a role he has held for over a decade. He holds a Ph.D. in religion from Baylor University, a Master of Divinity from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, and a Bachelor of Science in biology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. In addition to his presidency, Dowless teaches Christian studies and has instructed more than 10 different courses. His academic experience includes teaching at North Carolina State University, Campbell University, Southeastern Seminary, and Emmanuel University of Oradea. He has also completed missionary work in Romania and West Virginia. Dowless and his wife are active members of Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church in Silver Creek, Georgia.

Georgia Board of Athletic Trainers

Yusuf Jamal Ali was reappointed.

Jeffrey Hopp serves as Director of Sports Medicine at Marietta City Schools and has led the Blue Devils’ athletic training program for over 20 years. He oversees student athletic trainers and has organized international trips for them to countries including Costa Rica, Ireland, and France. Prior to this, Hopp provided athletic training to Cobb and Cherokee County schools through Resurgens Orthopedics and was head athletic trainer for the Barcelona Dragons of NFL Europe. He has worked with the Minnesota Vikings, the 1996 Summer Olympic Games, and the 2007 U.S. National Paralympic Track and Field Championships. He was a founding member and chairman of the Georgia Concussion Coalition, contributing to the passage of the GA Return to Play Act. Hopp holds a B.S. in athletic training from Minnesota State University and resides in Dallas, Georgia, with his wife, Julie.

Georgia Board of Landscape Architects

Chad Baker, Jon Calabria, and Rebecca Kirk were reappointed.

Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council

Stan Stalnaker is a member of the Tift County Board of Commissioners, currently serving his third term. He is a certified county commissioner through the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government and holds a specialty track certification in public safety. Stalnaker is a 29-year veteran of the Georgia State Patrol, holds the rank of Captain, and currently serves as the Director of GSP’s Aviation Division. He holds a master’s in public administration from Columbus State University, is a graduate of the Georgia Law Enforcement Command College, and a graduate of the FBI National Academy, Session #261, in Quantico, Virginia. Stalnaker and his wife Keisha reside in Tifton, where they attend Liberty Baptist Church. They have one son who attends Georgia Southern University.

Georgia State Board of Architects and Interior Designers

Melissa Cantrell and Anne K. Smith were reappointed.

Georgia Historical Records Advisory Council

Mary McCartin Wearn is the President of Georgia Humanities. She formerly served as founding dean of the School of Arts and Letters at Middle Georgia State University, where she led regional partnerships and public-facing arts and culture programs. She holds a Ph.D. in english from UGA, a B.A. in english from the University of Maryland Global Campus, and a B.S. in biomedical engineering from Case Western Reserve University.

Georgia Commission for the Deaf and Heard of Hearing

Ibrahim Dabo, Paula Harmon, Anne McQuade, and Allison Morrison were reappointed.

State Board of Workers Compensation

Benjamin Vinson was reappointed as Chairman.

Frank McKay was reappointed.

State Charter School Commission

Scott Sweeney is a Senior Business Advisor at InPrime Legal, a business law firm recognized as a 2019 Small Business ROCK STAR by the Georgia Department of Economic Development and the Georgia Economic Developers Association. He has served on numerous national, state, and local boards, including as past president of the Georgia Education Committee, a legislative affairs committee member for the Georgia School Boards Association, and a member of both the CTAE Business & Advisory Committee and the Cobb Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee. Sweeney spent eight years on the Cobb County Board of Education, holding leadership roles including chair, vice-chair, budget liaison, and Facilities and Technology Committee liaison. He later served on the Georgia State Board of Education from 2019 to 2025, representing the 6th and later the 11th Congressional Districts. During his tenure, he served as chairman and chaired the District Flexibility and Charter Schools Committee. Sweeney holds a B.A. in economics from UCLA and resides in East Cobb with his wife, Sandy, and their two sons.

State Board of Certification of Librarians

Kathryn R. Epps was reappointed.

Catherine M. Lewis serves as Associate Vice Provost of Museums, Archives, and Rare Books at the University Libraries and as Professor of History at Kennesaw State University. She manages a multimillion-dollar budget and leads a staff of nearly 100 professionals. Lewis holds a Bachelor of Arts in english and history from Emory University, as well as a Master of Arts and Ph.D. in american studies from the University of Iowa. She has curated more than 40 exhibits for institutions across the country, including the Atlanta History Center, the Brennan Museum, Delta Airlines, Augusta National Golf Club, and United Way. She has co-authored and co-edited over 15 books, regularly presents at national and international conferences, and has helped secure major grants for Kennesaw State from organizations such as the U.S. State Department, the American Association of Museums, and the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Bona Fide Coin Operated Amusement Machine Operator Advisory Board

Shawn Fellows, Mills Flemming, Natalie Jones and Chandra B. Yadav were reappointed.

Georgia Child Support Commission

Chuck Efstration, Houston Gaines, Emanuel Jones and Brian Strickland were reappointed.

Georgia Real Estate Appraisers Board

Marlon L. Day is a Senior Director at Quest Valuation & Advisors, where he performs appraisals across a wide range of property types and markets. He is an accomplished research and financial analyst and a certified general appraiser with more than 22 years of experience in preparing and presenting valuation analyses. His project experience includes multi-family residential, office, retail, warehouse, industrial, mixed-use, infrastructure, special-use properties, expert witness testimony, and diminution in value. His practical business expertise is supported by a Master of Business Administration in finance. Day and his wife have three children.

Board of Natural Resources

Steven Hufstetler and Brent Layton were reappointed.

State Board of Registration for Foresters

James Harley Langdale was reappointed.

Georgia Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Advisory Board

Robert Balkcom serves as the South Adjutant of the Georgia State Patrol, overseeing the operations of Troops F, G, H, I, J, and K, as well as the South Nighthawks DUI Task Force, the Recruiting Unit, the Implied Consent Unit (ICU), the Criminal Interdiction Unit (CIU), the Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT), the State of Georgia SWAT Team, and four Communication Centers. Prior to assuming this role in 2020, Balkcom served as Troop F Commander. He began his law enforcement career as a police officer with the Savannah Police Department in 1992 and joined the Georgia State Patrol as a Trooper Cadet at Post 42 – Savannah in 1994. After graduating from the 71st Georgia State Patrol Trooper School in 1995, he was assigned to Post 42 – Savannah. Balkcom was promoted to Corporal at Post 45 – Statesboro in 2006. In 2009, he was selected as Commander of the newly formed Nighthawks South DUI Task Force and promoted to Sergeant in 2011. He advanced to Sergeant First Class at Post 11 – Hinesville in 2013, Lieutenant in Troop I in 2018, and Captain in Troop F in March 2020. Balkcom graduated from Reidsville High School in 1987 and earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from Georgia Southern University in 1991. He is also a graduate of the Georgia Law Enforcement Command College and holds a master’s degree in public safety administration from Columbus State University. He and his wife, Nicole, have lived in Reidsville for the past 40 years.

North Georgia Mountains Authority

Jeff Andrews currently serves as the Fourth Congressional District Representative on the Board of Natural Resources. He began his career in the long-term care industry in 1981 as marketing director for a continuing care retirement community in Birmingham, Alabama. He was later promoted to executive director and then southeast regional vice president. In 1988, Andrews became senior vice president of corporate development, where he led the addition of 17 properties to the management portfolio, helping establish the company as the largest for-profit, third-party manager of retirement housing in the United States. By 1990, Andrews co-founded Retirement Management Corporation and served as its president until its acquisition by Sun Healthcare in 1998. In 1999, he founded Wellington HealthCare Services, LLC, which grew to 11 owned facilities before being sold in 2007. He retained a significant ownership stake and helped the company meet key operational goals. He continues to lead Wellington, which currently manages 17 facilities.

North Georgia Mountains Authority- Chair

Patrick Denney is a graduate of West Georgia College with a BBA in marketing and a lifelong resident of Carroll County. He owns and operates SLM Recycling, SLM Steel and Fabrication, and Heavy Equipment Repair. An avid outdoorsman, Denney manages farm, timber, and hunting land in both Carroll and Heard Counties. He was appointed to the Board of Natural Resources in 2020 and has served on the North Georgia Mountains Authority since 2021. He and his wife, Lynne, have four children and reside in Bowdon.

State Properties Commission

Yi Jeng “Jay” Lin was reappointed.

Georgia Composite Board of Professional Counselors, Social Workers, and Marriage and Family Therapists

Gregory Keith Moffatt was reappointed.

State Board of Registration for Professional Geologists

Jack L. Kittle, Jr. is a retired water and environmental resource manager with Aqua Terra Consultants. With over 40 years of experience, Kittle worked with major clients such as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the United States Geological Survey. He earned a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 1975. An active member of the Decatur community, Kittle helped charter and establish the Decatur Parks and Recreation Pedestrian Committee in 2013 and served on the committee for over 10 years.

Veterans Service Board

Darius “Pete” Peterson was reappointed.

Georgia Board of Private Detective and Security Agencies

Timothy Williams was reappointed.