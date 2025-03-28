//Unemployment rate for Georgia remains steady while adding over 7K new jobs

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia’s unemployment rate for February holds steady at 3.6% since January while adding 7,200 new jobs last month.

The Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) announced that Georgia’s February unemployment rate was 3.6 percent, unchanged from a revised 3.6 percent in January. The unemployment rate was five-tenths lower than the national unemployment rate.

“Georgia continues to drive business growth and opportunity, with 7,200 new jobs created in February alone,” said GDOL Interim Successor Louis DeBroux. “At 3.6%, our unemployment rate remains below the national average—a reflection of Georgia’s resilient workforce and the intentional, focused efforts by Governor Brian Kemp and the Georgia General Assembly, in partnership with the business community, to expand access to high-quality jobs.”

Jobs were up 7,200 over the month and up 28,500 over the year to 4,970,500.

The sectors with the most over-the-month job gains included Health Care and Social Assistance, 1,700, Administrative and Support Services, 1,300, Durable Goods Manufacturing, 1,000, Retail Trade, 1,000, and Private Educational Services, 1,000.

Jobs were down over-the-month in Transportation and Warehousing, -2,600, Accommodation and Food Services, -500, and Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation, -100.

The sectors with the most over-the-year job gains included Health Care and Social Assistance, 21,900, Local Government, 7,300, Federal Government, 4,200, Finance and Insurance, 3,700, and State Government, 3,400.

Jobs were down over-the-year in Administrative and Support Services, -10,900, Accommodation and Food Services, -3,200, Durable Goods Manufacturing, -3,000, Retail Trade, -3,000, and Real Estate, Rental, and Leasing, -600.

The labor force was down 11,681 to 5,391,008, and was up 10,731 over the past 12 months.

The number of employed was down 10,772 to 5,198,860, and was down 3,940 over the past 12 months.

The number of unemployed was down 909 to 192,148, and was up 14,671 over the past 12 months.

Initial claims were down 14,030 over the month to 20,464 in February. Initial claims were down 2,424 over the year.

