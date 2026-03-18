//Chamber Academy sets new standard for ROI

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VALDOSTA – SGBC academy moves beyond workshops, creating execution specialists with compliance, capital, and digital accounting tools.

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VALDOSTA, GA — The Southern Georgia Black Chambers (SGBC), in partnership with the City of Valdosta, Georgia Power, Valdosta State University (VSU) College of Business, and Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs (ACE) South Georgia, reported its participation and technical outcomes recently following the first three intensive lab sessions of the SGBC 2026 Small Business Academy.

Moving beyond traditional presentation-focused workshops, the Academy has successfully implemented a “Technical Residency” model at the VSU Langdale College of Business. This residency has mobilized a cohort of over 40 entrepreneurs who are building tangible, “Bank-Ready” business infrastructure in real-time.

In just three intensive lab sessions, participants have moved from conceptual planning to verified operational execution. Key technical milestones achieved to date include:

Foundational Compliance: Leveraging the expertise of the Small Business Development Center (SBDC), the cohort has performed a live audit of their Secretary of State (SOS) standing, identifying the “30-second rule” for document discovery.

Leveraging the expertise of the Small Business Development Center (SBDC), the cohort has performed a live audit of their Secretary of State (SOS) standing, identifying the “30-second rule” for document discovery. Capital Readiness: Led by ACE South Georgia, participants built professional Business Debt Schedules and Personal Financial Statements (PFS), shifting from “asking for money” to “presenting bankable opportunities.”

Led by ACE South Georgia, participants built professional Business Debt Schedules and Personal Financial Statements (PFS), shifting from “asking for money” to “presenting bankable opportunities.” Digital Engine Room: Under the guidance of Mylestone Accounting Solutions, entrepreneurs performed live activations of QuickBooks and Wave accounting platforms, establishing verified Q1 Profit & Loss (P&L) statements and 12-month reporting structures.

A central pillar of the Academy’s success is the workforce synergy with Valdosta State University. This collaboration transforms the university into a high-stakes consulting hub, where local businesses gain the technical labor required to modernize their operations.

“We are building a table where the University and the business community sit as equals in the pursuit of economic opportunity,” said DeWayne Johnson, President/CEO of the SGBC. “The ROI is clear: we are producing a cohort of ‘Execution Specialists’ who will not just be prepared to survive, but will be technically equipped to dominate their respective markets and win contracts.”

The chamber’s academy continues to break barriers with Project Puente, utilizing AI-driven translation to ensure 100% curriculum access for Valdosta’s Latino business community. This initiative fulfills federal HUD mandates for inclusive economic development through local innovation.

While the foundation is set, the Academy remains modular. Local small business owners are encouraged to join the cohort by registering at www.sgablackchambers.org/academy for upcoming specialized labs on Procurement Readiness, AI Automation, Marketing, and Succession Planning.