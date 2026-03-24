//Wild Adventures’ Paradise River Nominated for 10Best “Best Lazy River”

VALDOSTA – Paradise River at Valdosta’s Wild Adventures vies for USA Today’s Best Lazy River; voting open until April 20.
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VALDOSTA, Ga. – Paradise River at Wild Adventures & Splash Island Waterpark has been nominated for USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for Best Lazy River, placing the South Georgia attraction among the top contenders nationwide.
Public voting begins today and runs through April 20 at 12 p.m. EDT. Supporters can vote once per day, per device at WildAdventures.com/vote.
The USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards highlight top attractions across the country, with winners determined by public vote.
“This recognition reflects the experiences our team works to create for every guest who visits,” said Donald Spiller, vice president and general manager of Wild Adventures. “Being nominated during our 30th Anniversary Season makes it even more meaningful as we continue to focus on creating lasting memories for families.”
Splash Island Waterpark opens for the 2026 season on April 4, offering guests a range of water attractions, including Paradise River.
Alongside Splash Island Waterpark are new experiences for the 2026 season. Guests can walk an expanded Alapaha Trail with 6,000 feet of new wood replaced, visit a new, larger Spider Monkey habitat and purchase new animal encounters with Two-Toed Sloths, Tamanduas and Giraffes. Several ride enhancement projects have been completed on Boomerang, Safari Train and Island Falls. The park is also rolling out new food & beverage items, with Shrimp Po Boys at Typhoon Grill and new Lemon Pepper Wings at the reimagined Walkabout Wings.
Guests looking to visit throughout the season can purchase a 2026 Season Pass. Gold Season Passes are available for as low as $14.80 per month for 10 months and include access to rides, slides, animals, Wild Adventures LIVE! concerts and additional benefits like Bring-A-Friend Tickets.
More information about voting, park hours and admission options is available at WildAdventures.com or through the Wild Adventures app.
About Wild Adventures Theme Park
Wild Adventures Theme Park, located in Valdosta, Ga., halfway between Atlanta and Orlando off I-75, is a 170-acre destination where families can ride, slide, and explore all in one place. A Herschend Family Entertainment property, the park is home to more than 35 rides, hundreds of exotic animals, a full calendar of concerts and special events, and Splash Island Waterpark, ranked among the “Top 30 Waterparks” by U.S. News & World Report. Wild Adventures has been recognized as one of the Most Affordable Theme Parks in America by Travel + Leisure and named the Most Thrilling Theme Park in Georgia by FinanceBuzz. It is also home to the Good Sam-rated 10/10★/10 Wild Adventures Safari Campground, one of the highest-rated campgrounds in the nation.
About Herschend
Wild Adventures Theme Park is part of Herschend’s family of brands. Herschend is the world’s largest family-held themed attractions company, with a portfolio of over 40 family entertainment brands across North America, including destinations, resorts, theme parks, water parks, immersive experiences, and content enjoyed by audiences worldwide. For more information, visit www.Herschend.com.