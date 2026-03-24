//Wild Adventures’ Paradise River Nominated for 10Best “Best Lazy River”

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VALDOSTA – Paradise River at Valdosta’s Wild Adventures vies for USA Today’s Best Lazy River; voting open until April 20.

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VALDOSTA, Ga. – Paradise River at Wild Adventures & Splash Island Waterpark has been nominated for USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for Best Lazy River, placing the South Georgia attraction among the top contenders nationwide.

Public voting begins today and runs through April 20 at 12 p.m. EDT. Supporters can vote once per day, per device at WildAdventures.com/vote.

The USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards highlight top attractions across the country, with winners determined by public vote.

“This recognition reflects the experiences our team works to create for every guest who visits,” said Donald Spiller, vice president and general manager of Wild Adventures. “Being nominated during our 30th Anniversary Season makes it even more meaningful as we continue to focus on creating lasting memories for families.”

Splash Island Waterpark opens for the 2026 season on April 4, offering guests a range of water attractions, including Paradise River.

Alongside Splash Island Waterpark are new experiences for the 2026 season. Guests can walk an expanded Alapaha Trail with 6,000 feet of new wood replaced, visit a new, larger Spider Monkey habitat and purchase new animal encounters with Two-Toed Sloths, Tamanduas and Giraffes. Several ride enhancement projects have been completed on Boomerang, Safari Train and Island Falls. The park is also rolling out new food & beverage items, with Shrimp Po Boys at Typhoon Grill and new Lemon Pepper Wings at the reimagined Walkabout Wings.

Guests looking to visit throughout the season can purchase a 2026 Season Pass. Gold Season Passes are available for as low as $14.80 per month for 10 months and include access to rides, slides, animals, Wild Adventures LIVE! concerts and additional benefits like Bring-A-Friend Tickets.

More information about voting, park hours and admission options is available at WildAdventures.com or through the Wild Adventures app.