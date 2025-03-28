//Georgia Rivers to host camping, paddling trip along Chattahoochee

Share with friends

CHATTAHOOCHEE – The Georgia Rivers will host a camping adventure with two new “paddle-in” parks along the Chattahoochee River.

HIGHLIGHTS NEW RIVERLANDS PARKS

Release:

Georgia Rivers will host a two-day, two-night canoe/kayak camping adventure making use of two new “paddle-in” parks along the Chattahoochee River in the City of Chattahoochee Hills.

The parks, part of the larger Chattahoochee RiverLands project aimed at developing walking, biking and

boating trails systems along the river from Peachtree Creek in Atlanta to Coweta County, feature group

campsites, restrooms and showers, covered picnic areas with grills, fire pit areas, and incredible views of

the Chattahoochee River.

The Georgia Rivers journey begins April 25 with a camp at historic Campbellton. The flotilla will then paddle 16 miles to the new RiverLands Park for a second camp, and then finish out the weekend with a

12-mile float to McIntosh Reserve in Carroll County. The event features catered meals and nightly

education programs about the Chattahoochee.

Adult registration fees are $340 with discounts for youth and families. The fee includes six catered meals, campsites with restrooms and showers, maps and guide services, shuttle services and educational programs. Additional information can be found at:

https://garivers.org/event/chattahoochee-river-camp-paddle

The paddle-in campsites are unique in Georgia. No such public camp facilities exist on any other Georgia rivers, and this will be among the first organized trips to make use of the new facilities.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Chattahoochee RiverLands Park hosted by the Trust for Public Land is

set for Tuesday, April 1, at 11 a.m. at the park located at 8661 Campbellton-Redwine Road in Chattahoochee Hills.

“This is an exciting development for Georgia’s rivers,” said Rena Ann Peck, Georgia Rivers Executive Director, “As we continue to grow the state’s water trail system, these campsites can serve as a model

for similar projects on other rivers. Amenities like this are common in other states where they generate

tourism revenue for rural communities.”

Georgia Rivers, formerly Georgia River Network, is a 501c3 non-profit organization with the mission of

connecting people with and protecting Georgia’s rivers. It serves as Georgia Department of Natural

Resources non-profit partnering to coordinate the state’s water trail program.