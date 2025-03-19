//GA volunteer firefighter arrested for publicly sharing death scene photos

Share with friends

HIAWASSEE – The GBI has arrested a Georgia volunteer firefighter for publicly sharing photo’s of Lewis twins’ death scene.

Release:

UPDATE:

The GBI has arrested and charged Scott Kerlin, age 42, of Hiawassee, with misdemeanor obstruction. Kerlin is a volunteer firefighter in Towns County who took photos of the Lewis twins’ death scene and shared them publicly.

UPDATE:

A GBI medical examiner has completed the autopsies, but the official ME ruling and results are pending additional forensic tests.

ORIGINAL RELEASE: (March 9, 2025)

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Towns County Sheriff’s Office with a death investigation on Bell Mountain in Hiawassee, Georgia. Hikers found two men dead at the top of Bell Mountain. The men were identified as twin brothers, Qaadir Malik Lewis and Naazir Rahim Lewis, both 19, of Lawrenceville, Gwinnett County, Georgia.

On Saturday, March 8, 2025, at about 11:05 a.m., the Towns County 911 Center received notification that two people were found dead at the top of Bell Mountain. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Towns County Sheriff’s Office shortly after the discovery. Both men were found with gunshot wounds. The preliminary investigation reveals the deaths to be a murder suicide. Autopsies are pending. The death investigation is active & ongoing.