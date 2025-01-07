//GBI identifies body as missing Georgia woman

Share with friends

MACON CO – The GBI has confirmed the identity of a body found near the Flint River by hunters as a missing Georgia woman.

Release:

UPDATE:

An autopsy performed this morning by the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the identity of the body as Skyler Black, age 22, of Houston County, GA. Through the use of dental records and distinctive tattoos, authorities have positively identified the body.

Skyler Black had been reported missing on November 29, 2024. Her body was discovered in the Flint River near Crooks Landing Road, located in Montezuma, Macon County, GA.

ORIGINAL RELEASE (January 2, 2025):

At the request of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating a death in Macon County after hunters discovered a body in the woods near Flint River.

The body was found on January 1, 2025, at about 9:00 a.m. and sent to the GBI Crime Lab where a GBI medical examiner will perform an autopsy.

This investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Americus at 229-931-2439 or the Macon County Sheriff’s Office in Oglethorpe, Georgia at 478-472-6447. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.