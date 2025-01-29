//DOR moves headquarters to new location

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Department of Revenue headquarters is moving to a new location in efforts to enhance operations and better serve the public.

The Department of Revenue (DOR) is pleased to announce that it will be relocating its headquarters from 1800 Century Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA 30345 to 2595 Century Pkwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30345. The move is part of the Department’s ongoing efforts to enhance operational efficiency and better serve the public.

“We are excited about this move to 2595 Century Parkway, which will allow us to better serve the citizens of Georgia. Our new space is designed to streamline our operations and enhance the services we provide,” said State Revenue Commissioner Frank O’Connell.

The new headquarters will offer improved facilities and expanded resources to better accommodate the needs of the public and employees. The move to the new Century Parkway location will result in a reduction in operating cost while ensuring that the Department of Revenue is strategically positioned to continue providing excellent service to taxpayers, businesses, and other stakeholders in the community.

Key Details:

New Address: 2595 Century Parkway NE, Atlanta, GA, 30345

February 3, 2025 Customer Service: The customer service area of 1800 Century Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA will be closed for in-person services Monday, January 27, 2025, to Friday, January 31, 2025, as we finalize the move to the new building. In-person customer service will resume at 2595 Century Parkway on Monday, February 3, 2025.

Contact Information: The Department of Revenue's phone number and website will remain the same. For any inquiries or assistance, please contact us or visit the website.

During the transition, DOR will continue to assist customers via phone, email, and the Georgia Tax Center portal. Personal service of legal documents may be arranged during the transition by contacting the DOR Office of General Counsel, ogc@dor.ga.gov.