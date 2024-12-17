//Georgia gas prices increase slightly

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia gas prices have increased slightly for an average of $2.91 per gallon at the pump compared to a week ago.

Georgia gas price average increased slightly at the pump compared to a week ago. Drivers pay an average of $2.91 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday’s state average is 1 cent more than a week ago, 3 cents less than a month ago, and 6 cents less than this time last year. It costs drivers an average price of $43.65 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Georgians now pay 45 cents less to fill up at the pump compared to a month ago.

“The lackluster movement can be attributed to a marginally higher demand for gasoline and a lower cost for oil canceling each other out,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “However, higher demand and a rise in crude oil prices could nudge pump prices higher ahead of Christmas.”

Nationally, Gas Price Decline Stalls

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 1 cent to $3.02 (subject to change overnight). Going nowhere fast is an apt description of the national average for a gallon of gas. It has been close to the $3 level for five weeks yet faces stubborn resistance. According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand rose from 8.73 million barrels a day last week to 8.81, about 50,000 barrels a day lower than the same week in 2023. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose from 214.6 million barrels to 219.7, while gasoline production increased last week, averaging 10.0 million barrels daily.

Electric Vehicles (EV)

Today’s national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station remained at 34 cents. The EIA also reports that combined sales of hybrid vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and battery electric vehicles reached a record 21.2% in Q3 of 2024.

Regional Prices:

The most expensive Georgia metro markets – are Savannah ($2.99), Atlanta ($2.95), and Macon ($2.93).

The least expensive Georgia metro markets – are Brunswick ($2.81), Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.76), and Albany ($2.75).

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline) Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $3.02 $3.02 $3.01 $3.08 $3.08 $5.01 (6/14/2022) Georgia $2.91 $2.91 $2.90 $2.94 $2.97 $4.49 (6/15/2022) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

AAA encourages drivers to use the money-saving gas tips listed below.

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the Fuel Price Finder .

. Consider paying in cash instead of using a credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who use a credit card.

Enroll in fuel savings programs.

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers

Maintain your vehicle to ensure the best fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/Auto Repair.

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph. Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

Traffic Safety Tip: AAA-The Auto Club Group “Move Over For Me” Campaign

“Drivers, if you see a disabled vehicle on the roadside while traveling, be courteous and Move Over,” said Waiters. “Remember, the person who broke down could be you, a friend, a family member, a coworker, or a neighbor. Move Over for the safety of others and because it is the right thing to do!”

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 64 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety. For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.