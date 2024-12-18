//GEMA/HS launches HEARTS Georgia sheltering program

Share with friends

ATLANTA – GEMA/HS launches HEARTS Georgia the first-ever temporary sheltering program for Hurricane Helene survivors.

Release:

In response to the unprecedented damages caused by Hurricane Helene, the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) has officially launched the HEARTS Georgia (Housing Emergency Assistance and Recovery Through Sheltering) program to support survivors of Hurricane Helene. This state-run, first-of-its-kind program provides temporary shelter to survivors whose primary residences were majorly damaged, destroyed, or deemed uninhabitable.

The HEARTS Georgia program provides non-congregate sheltering in hotels or motels for eligible survivors in the 61 counties federally declared for FEMA’s Public Assistance and Individual Assistance programs. This program will help survivors transition into long-term housing solutions, supplementing the immediate efforts undertaken in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

“The HEARTS Georgia program is about helping our neighbors get back on their feet after Hurricane Helene turned their lives upside down,” said GEMA/HS Director Chris Stallings. “By providing safe and comfortable temporary sheltering, we’re giving families the breathing room to focus on rebuilding their homes and lives. Our priority is to stand by Georgia’s communities throughout this recovery process, reminding them that we’re here with them every step of the way.”

In the past few months, GEMA/HS has worked closely with Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) groups, local emergency management agencies, nonprofit organizations, and faith-based groups to provide immediate assistance and long-term recovery support. These collaborative efforts have included sheltering assistance, home rebuilds, and identifying low-income housing through the Department of Community Affairs.

To qualify for the program, survivors must:

Be registered with FEMA for disaster assistance.

Reside in one of the 61 federally declared counties.

Have a primary residence that was majorly damaged, destroyed, or deemed not habitable.

Agree to comply with program rules and requirements.

This program represents the most substantial forward-facing initiative to date, aimed at addressing the housing needs of Georgians during their recovery. The HEARTS Georgia program is designed to help affected individuals for up to six months. Georgians in affected areas can visit gema.georgia.gov/hearts-georgia to apply.

For assistance, survivors may contact the HEARTS Georgia Program Contact Center at 833-575-4411 or email GEMA/HS’s Community Recovery Department at community.recovery@gema.ga.gov. GEMA/HS remains committed to helping Georgia’s residents recover and rebuild after the devastating effects of Hurricane Helene.