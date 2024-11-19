//Federal grant funding available for Georgia fire safety upgrades

Share with friends

ATLANTA – U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff announces Federal grant funding for fire safety upgrades to help protect Georgia families.

U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff announced Federal grant funding is available for fire safety upgrades to help protect Georgia families.

Federal funds are now available through FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG) Program, which can be used for professional training, wellness and fitness programs, equipment, personal protective equipment (PPE), and modifications to facilities.

Sen. Ossoff is encouraging Georgia’s local governments, fire departments, and other eligible entities to submit applications for the competitive grant program and to reach out to his office for any assistance.

Applications must be submitted by December 20, 2024, at 5 p.m. E.T. and must be submitted online here.

“Firefighters across Georgia put their lives on the line to keep families safe,” Sen. Ossoff said. “I encourage Georgia fire departments and local governments to contact me and my office with any questions about this grant opportunity.”

Since taking office, Sens. Ossoff and Warnock have delivered dozens of Federal fire safety grants to cities, counties, and agencies across the state— including Columbus and West Point; Augusta and Twin City; Metro Atlanta and North Georgia, Middle Georgia, Southwest Georgia, and Coastal Georgia.

This spring, Sen. Ossoff brought Republicans and Democrats together to pass the Fire Grants and Safety Act, which re-authorized key grant programs — like the Assistance to Firefighters grants (AFG) Program — that provide Federal funding to Georgia’s fire departments.