//Five arrested on trafficking fentanyl in Georgia

Share with friends

JACKSON AND BANKS CO. – Five individuals were arrested on trafficking fentanyl after several months-long drug investigation in Georgia.

Release:

Following a several months-long drug investigation into a fentanyl distribution organization operating in Jackson and Banks Counties, five people were arrested and charged with multiple felony drug offenses.

June 29, 2023 arrests:

William “Faye” Lomack, age 48, of Maysville, GA – charged with Trafficking Fentanyl, Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. Tony Clough, age 54, of Marion, VA – charged with Trafficking Fentanyl, Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. Stephanie “Sticks” Guthrie, age 38, of Winder, GA – charged with Trafficking Fentanyl and Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl. Chante Presley, age 28, of Richland, VA – charged with Trafficking Fentanyl, Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, and Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance. Nicole Pressley, age 37, of Maysville, GA – charged with Trafficking Fentanyl, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

On June 29, 2023, police arrested Lomack after a traffic stop in Commerce. Lomack had approximately 450 grams of suspected fentanyl, two firearms, and a large amount of cash on him. Police executed search warrants at a Commerce, GA motel and a home in Maysville, both connected to Lomack. Police found suspected fentanyl in the motel room and seized four firearms, over 28 grams of suspected fentanyl, and approximately 28 grams of suspected methamphetamine from the Maysville home. Police also arrested Pressley at the home.

The Banks County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stephens County Sheriff’s Office, FBI-Gainesville, Georgia State Patrol, GBI’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit, and Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office assisted with this investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional arrests are expected.

If you have information related to drug activity, you are encouraged to call GBI ARDEO at (706) 348-7410. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office is a multi-agency unit that covers 30 counties in North Georgia and consists of the following Sheriff’s Offices and Police Agencies: White County, Lumpkin County, Banks County, Jackson County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Rabun County, Franklin County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, the Cleveland Police Department and the Toccoa Police Department, along with the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, the Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.