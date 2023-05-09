//Georgia gas prices continue to decline

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia gas prices are still on the decline with drivers paying an average of $3.24 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.

Georgia gas price average decreased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.24 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight).

Monday’s state average is 7 cents less than a week ago, 12 cents less than a month ago, and 57 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $48.60 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying almost $9.00 less to fill up at the pump compared to a year ago.

“The oil market volatility is leading to lower prices,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “And we are also in a pre-summer driving season lull regarding domestic demand. These two factors should keep pump prices drifting lower for Georgians.”

National Gas Price Average on the Decline

The fear of a global economic recession is the leading cause of falling pump prices. The price for oil has dropped nearly $20 per barrel recently to the upper $60s, which has spurred the retreat for gas prices. Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 7 cents to $3.54 (subject to change overnight). According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased significantly from 9.51 to 8.62 million barrels a day last week.

The drop in demand is more in line with what market observers expected last week. The estimate could be revised when EIA releases final demand measurements for May. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 1.8 million barrels to 222.9 million barrels. Lower demand, alongside an increase in stocks, has contributed to pushing pump prices lower. If demand remains low, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decline.

Regional Prices:

Atlanta: $3.24

The most expensive Georgia metro markets – are Savannah ($3.39), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.32), and Augusta-Aiken ($3.29).

The least expensive Georgia metro markets – are Warner Robins ($3.14), Dalton ($3.13), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.12).

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $3.54 $3.54 $3.61 $3.58 $4.30 $5.01 (6/14/2022) Georgia $3.24 $3.25 $3.31 $3.36 $3.81 $4.49 (6/15/2022) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the Fuel Price Finder.

Consider paying in cash vs. a credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Enroll in fuel savings programs.

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers

Maintain your vehicle to ensure the best fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/Auto Repair.

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph. Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

Traffic Safety Tip: AAA-The Auto Club Group “Move Over For Me” Campaign

“Drivers, if you see a disabled vehicle on the roadside while traveling, be courteous and Move Over,” said Waiters. “Remember the person who broke down could be you, a friend, a family member, a coworker, or a neighbor. Move Over for the safety of others and because it is the right thing to do!”

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

