//Qualifying Georgians receive up to $350 through DHS

ATLANTA – Following Governor Kemp’s announcement that more than $1 billion in ARPA funds would be directed to the DHS, qualifying Georgians are receiving up to $350.



Following Governor Brian Kemp’s announcement that more than $1 billion in ARPA funds would be directed to the Department of Human Services (DHS) to provide cash assistance of up to $350 for qualifying Georgians, the program launched on Sept. 20th. Within the first three days, 272,873 Georgians on Medicaid, PeachCare for Kids®, SNAP, and/or TANF have claimed $95,505,550 and spent $30,090,461.42 through 582,138 successful transactions. Records indicate the top purchase categories are retail stores, utility bills, and grocery stores.



These funds can be used for online purchases or added to digital wallets for in-store use where accepted. The cash assistance cards cannot be used to buy alcohol, gamble, game, buy a money order, or transfer the balance to Apple Cash, Cash App, or Zelle, among other reasons listed in the cardholder agreement. Also, in-store Walmart purchases using the funds on Apple Pay will be declined since Walmart does not accept Apple Pay. The top two categories for declined transactions thus far are restricted purchases and attempts to convert the card to cash.



As cash assistance payments continue to be issued in the coming weeks to eligible Georgians statewide, we ask people to be aware of the following:

If recipients attempt to transfer their card balance to Apple Cash, Cash App, or Zelle, the transfer will be declined.

Cards cannot be used to buy money orders.

A card balance cannot be converted to cash.

Walmart does not accept Apple Pay for in-store purchases, but a virtual card can be used at Walmart.com.

The card cannot be used for any impermissible transactions, such as gaming, gambling, lottery tickets, adult entertainment, alcohol, tobacco, vaping, or firearm purchases.

Some merchants do not allow virtual card payments, but cardholders may be able to Buy Online and Pick-up In-Store, according to their availability.

Read more FAQs at dfcs.georgia.gov/services/cash-assistance-medicaid-snap-andor-tanf-recipients. Stay tuned to our social media channels for updates.