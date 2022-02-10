//ATL officer shot while attempting to arrest Armed Robbery suspec

Share with friends











An APD officer was shot during the execution attempt of an outstanding arrest warrant on a suspect for Armed Robbery.

Release:

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting Atlanta, GA. The Atlanta Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Monday, February 7, 2022. Christian Eppinger, age 22, of Atlanta, is in custody and an Atlanta police officer is shot.

Preliminary information indicates that at 1:18 p.m., officers were attempting to execute an outstanding arrest warrant on Eppinger for Armed Robbery at an apartment complex at 2637 Old Hapeville Road, SW. Eppinger did not follow the officer’s instructions and physically resisted arrest. Eppinger pulled out a concealed handgun and shot one of the officers. Another officer returned fire but Eppinger was not injured. Eppinger ran away and was located a short time later in a nearby apartment and taken into custody. A handgun was recovered from the scene.

The injured officer was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds but is reported to be in stable condition.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is completed, the resulting case report will be provided to the Fulton County District Attorney’s office for review.