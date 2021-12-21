//Georgia gas prices continue decreasing at the pump

Share with friends











Release:

Georgia gas prices continue to decrease at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $3.12 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 2 cents less than a week ago, 12 cents less than last month and $1.08 more than this time last year.

Caption: Georgia average gas price is 2 cent less than a week ago at $3.12 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.

It now costs motorists $46.80 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is $9.90 more than what motorists paid in January of 2020 when pump prices hit their peak of $2.46 per gallon.

“Pump prices continue their descent, despite a slight rebound in oil prices due to waning fears of a global slowdown caused by the COVID-19 omicron variant,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “But its impact on pricing appears to be fading, so it remains to be seen if oil prices stabilize or move higher before Christmas.”

National Gas Price Average

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 2 cents to $3.30. Growing demand and tight crude oil supply normally support rising pump prices, but fluctuations in the price of oil caused downward pressure on prices. Market watchers will keep a close eye on crude oil inventories.

Regional Prices

Atlanta- $3.17

Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Brunswick ($3.21), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.18), and Athens ($3.17).

Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Albany ($2.94), Warner Robins ($2.95), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.99).

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago 2020 Low 2020 High Record High National $3.30 $3.30 $3.32 $3.41 $2.21 $1.76 (April) $2.59 (January) $4.11 (7/17/2008) Georgia $3.12 $3.12 $3.14 $3.24 $2.04 $1.61 (May) $2.46 (January) $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages Caption: Current and Past Georgia and National price averages for regular unleaded gasoline.

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com . Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

Visit the AAA Georgia Newsroom

Twitter @AAAGeorgia

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 14 million members across 14 U.S. states, the province of Quebec and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 62 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety. For more information, get the AAA Mobile app , visit AAA.com , and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.