//Multiple defendants indicted on 15 charges in Cherokee Co.

Share with friends











Release:

ATLANTA, GA —Attorney General Chris Carr today announced the indictment of 14 defendants on 15 charges of Human Trafficking, Racketeering, Criminal Street Gang Activity, Charity Fraud, and Money Laundering.

“We will charge gang members who try to exploit our children in order to further their criminal enterprise,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “We will not tolerate it, and we look forward to presenting our case in court.”

The Office of the Attorney General is alleging that the defendants in this case operated a labor-intensive human trafficking ring under the guise of a fraudulent charity known as Georgia Peach Youth Club of America Inc. in order to fund criminal street gang activity. The alleged criminal enterprise connected with these crimes is the Nine Trey Bloods – a subset of the United Blood Nation which is a well-known criminal street gang out of Los Angeles.

Attorney General Carr’s Prosecution Division presented evidence to a Cherokee County grand jury, resulting in the indictment of fourteen Defendants* on Monday, August 9, 2021. Specifically, the indictment charges the defendants with the following which, if convicted, can carry the respective penalties:

JAMAINNE CHARLES HALL – Racketeering, 4 Counts of Human Trafficking, 4 counts of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, 5 Counts of Money Laundering, 1 Count of Charity Fraud – 186 years

MIGUEL J. BAEZ, – Racketeering, 4 Counts of Human Trafficking, 4 counts of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, 5 Counts of Money Laundering, 1 Count of Charity Fraud – 186 years

JULE W. HUSTON, – Racketeering, 4 Counts of Human Trafficking, 5 Counts of Money Laundering, 1 Count of Charity Fraud – 126 years

RONALD JOHN CROWE, – Racketeering, 4 Counts of Human Trafficking, 5 Counts of Money Laundering, 1 Count of Charity Fraud – 126 years

ROBERT PETER BLACKWOOD, – Racketeering, 4 Counts of Human Trafficking, 4 counts of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, 1 Count of Charity Fraud – 161 years

ROMAINE MATTHEW ROBERTS, – Racketeering, 4 Counts of Human Trafficking, 1 Count of Charity Fraud – 101 years

KAVON KEITH THOMPSON, – Racketeering, 4 Counts of Human Trafficking, 1 Count of Charity Fraud – 101 years

KIYA A. JEFFERSON, – Racketeering, 4 Counts of Human Trafficking, 1 Count of Charity Fraud – 101 years

DOMINIQUE PROVOST, – Racketeering, 4 Counts of Human Trafficking, 1 Count of Charity Fraud – 101 years

KIVA VIOLA CLARKE, – Racketeering, 4 Counts of Human Trafficking, 1 Count of Charity Fraud – 101 years

ISAIAH RUBEN CORDERO, – Racketeering, 4 Counts of Human Trafficking, 1 Count of Charity Fraud – 101 years

NATHAN JAMES JACKSON, – Racketeering, 4 Counts of Human Trafficking, 1 Count of Charity Fraud – 101 years

RAHEEM ICARUS POPLEY CARVEY, – Racketeering, 4 Counts of Human Trafficking, 1 Count of Charity Fraud – 101 years

AARON YUSEF ABDULLAH, – Racketeering, 4 Counts of Human Trafficking, 1 Count of Charity Fraud – 101 years

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is the lead investigative agency on this case. The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office – through the Charities Division – made the initial referral and assisted in this investigation.

“Top priorities for the GBI are to conduct criminal street gang, human trafficking, and crimes against children investigations,” said Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds. “This case is an example of our commitment to working with the Georgia Attorney General’s Office to conduct cases that lead to successful prosecutions.”

The indictment is attached, and no further information about the investigation or about the defendant’s alleged crimes other than that stated in the indictment may be released at this time.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.

GPCY Indictment file available below:

https://valdostatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/GPYC-Indictment.pdf