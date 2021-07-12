//GBI Crime Lab recognized for implementing national science standards

Share with friends











Release:

The GBI is proud to announce that the Organization of Scientific Area Committees (OSAC) for Forensic Science has recognized the GBI Crime lab for implementing nationally recognized standards for its forensic laboratory system. The voluntary implementation of OSAC standards that occurred in 2020 demonstrates the lab’s commitment to serving the citizens of Georgia at a high level.

OSAC, led by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), continues to promote standardization in forensic science which will bolster the public’s confidence in the work of the forensic science community. To obtain OSAC standards, the GBI Crime Lab has become a voluntary self-adopter. When applicable standards are added to the OSAC registry, they are reviewed by the appropriate scientific discipline at the laboratory. If the laboratory is not meeting the standard, an implementation plan is developed for adoption. To date, 25 labs in the United States have received the official recognition as an OSAC standard implementer. The GBI Crime Lab’s Headquarters facility was assigned the first certificate.

Read more