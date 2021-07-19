//Bartow County chase leads to officer involved shooting

Share with friends











GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Bartow County

Bartow County, GA (July 16, 2021) – On Friday, July 16, 2021, at approximately 11:30 p.m., the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Georgia State Patrol to conduct an officer involved shooting investigation in Taylorsville, Bartow County, GA.

At approximately 11:00 p.m., an Aragon Police Department officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Shannon Thompson, 27, of Aragon. A vehicle chase ensued with an Aragon Police Department officer and Thompson. The Aragon P.D. officer requested the Georgia State Patrol’s (GSP) assistance in the vehicle pursuit that led from Polk County into Bartow County. A GSP trooper executed a PIT maneuver on Thompson’s vehicle, causing the vehicle to exit the roadway into a field off of Main Street in Taylorsville, GA. Thompson then drove out of the field towards the Trooper who was standing in the roadway. As Thompson drove his vehicle towards the Trooper, the Trooper fired several shots at the vehicle, striking Thompson in the arm. Thompson continued to drive away and Polk County P.D. officers, GSP troopers, and Aragon P.D. officers continued the vehicle pursuit into Polk County. The trooper attempted to conduct a second PIT maneuver on Thompson’s vehicle. Thompson then rammed the trooper’s car which caused Thompson to lose control of his vehicle and crash into a ditch. Thompson then stepped out of the vehicle and ran into a nearby wooded area. A trooper deployed his Taser at Thompson and arrested him. The officers and troopers provided medical attention to Thompson after finding the injury to Thompson’s arm. Thompson was transported to Floyd Medical Center for treatment.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation and upon completion, the case file will be provided to the Bartow County District Attorney’s office for review.