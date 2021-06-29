//Forsyth, GA man fatally wounded in officer involved shooting

Share with friends











Release:

GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Forsyth County

Forsyth, GA (June 24, 2021) – On Thursday, June 24, 2021, at approximately 8:30 p.m., the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an officer involved shooting at a residence off of Dahlonega Highway in Cumming, Georgia.

The early investigation shows that a woman called 911 asking for help. Officers responded to the scene and positioned themselves in a location to observe the nature of the scene. Once there, officers heard shots fired. The officers were able to locate a man, identified as Yonatan Aguilera, age 40, of Cumming, GA, who ultimately pointed a firearm in the direction of a woman at the scene of the incident. Aguilera fired at least one round in the direction of the woman into the ground. A deputy fired at Aguilera, striking him multiple times. Deputies rendered aid to Aguilera, but he died at the scene. The woman did not sustain any injuries.

No officers were injured in this incident.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation Once completed, it will be provided to the Bell Forsyth District Attorney for review.