//Kemp warns against scam calls targeting health professionals

Share with friends











Release:

SCAM ALERT: Gov. Kemp and AG Carr Warn Medical Professionals of Elevated Scam Threat

MARCH 15, 2021

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr are warning medical professionals of a scam making its rounds in Georgia. The Georgia Composite Medical Board Staff has received several phone calls from multiple licensees stating that someone is either sending a letter and/or calling and pretending to be an agent of the Medical Board. These calls are being made in an apparent effort to obtain personal information and/or money. These calls are scams.

“It is unacceptable that scammers would use a global pandemic as an opportunity to swindle our healthcare heroes,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “These dedicated frontline workers have sacrificed everything to help keep Georgians healthy and we will not allow this type of criminal activity to happen in our state. If you receive a call like this, please let the proper authorities know so they can ensure that justice is served.”

“Our medical professionals are in the throes of a global pandemic, working day-in and day-out to help save lives while risking their own,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “No one should be taking advantage of them, particularly during this difficult time, and our office is joining Governor Kemp to ensure our healthcare workers do not fall victim to this cheap scheme.”

The Board would not contact you by phone to obtain your personal information or money. The Board may contact you to set up a time that you can contact us and give you a valid call back number or schedule an in-person meeting. The Board is in Atlanta, Georgia and all phone numbers from the Board will have Atlanta area codes (404, 470, 678 or 770). It has also come to the Board’s attention that the scam callers are “spoofing” the Board’s number. If in doubt, please hang up and call the Board directly. The Board staff is aware of these types of calls and will understand your need to verify their identity.

If you receive a call or letter like this, please do not give any personal information or money and disconnect the call. If you need any additional information, please contact Jonathan McGehee, Director of Investigations at jmcgehee@dch.ga.gov.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation also offers this advice.