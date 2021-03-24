//Gas prices continue upward trend in Georgia

Share with friends











AAA: GEORGIA GAS PRICES JUMP 5 CENTS

ATLANTA, GA., (March 22, 2021) — Georgia gas prices increased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $2.74 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 5 cents more than a week ago, 23 cents more than last month, and $1.04 more than this time last year.

It now costs motorists $41.10 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is $4.20 more than what motorists paid in January of 2020, when pump prices hit their peak of $2.46 per gallon.

“Georgia motorists saw a slight jump at the pump,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Even though gas prices continue to trend upward the jumps are likely not to be so substantial by April.”

PUMP PRICE INCREASES SLOWING

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 3 cents to $2.88. Rising crude prices, tightening gas supplies, and increased gas demand continue to drive pump prices to higher ground. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gas stocks decreased by 11.9 million barrels to 231.6 million barrels, as demand increased from 8.15 million barrels a day to 8.73 million barrels a day last week. Last week’s demand measurement is the highest since the end of November 2020. If these trends continue alongside higher crude prices, drivers can expect pump prices to increase through the week.

OIL MARKET DYNAMICS

At the close of last Thursday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by $4.60 to settle at $60. Crude prices dipped due to market concern that demand may stumble as some countries restart coronavirus restrictions to curb growing infection rates. The decrease in crude prices has also been supported by EIA reporting that total crude inventories increased by 2.4 million barrels to 500.8 million barrels.

REGIONAL PRICES

Atlanta ($2.74)

Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Savannah ($2.80), Brunswick ($2.77), and Valdosta ($2.76).

– Savannah ($2.80), Brunswick ($2.77), and Valdosta ($2.76). Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.68), Rome ($2.70), and Augusta-Aiken ($2.71).

CURRENT AND PAST PRICE AVERAGES (Regular Unleaded Gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago 2020 Low 2020 High Record High National $2.88 $2.88 $2.85 $2.63 $2.15 $1.76 (April) $2.59 (January) $4.11 (7/17/2008) Georgia $2.74 $2.74 $2.69 $2.51 $1.97 $1.61 (May) $2.46 (January) $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

GAS PRICE SURVEY METHODOLOGY

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com . Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

