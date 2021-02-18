//Officer involved shooting follows Dekalb domestic dispute

Share with friends











Release:

Decatur, GA (February 16, 2021) – On Monday, February 15, 2021, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the DeKalb County Police Department (DKPD) to investigate an officer involved shooting.

At approximately 5:35 p.m., DKPD officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of Beech Drive in Decatur regarding a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, officers encountered Terace Williams, 21, outside of a residence. Williams was reportedly in possession of a handgun. Officers gave commands for Williams to show his hands and surrender. Williams did not comply. During the incident, Williams fired on the officers. Four DKPD officers returned fire, striking Williams. A handgun was recovered at the scene. Williams was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once completed, the case will be turned over to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office for review.