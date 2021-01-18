//Georgia gas prices jump 7 cents in one week

Share with friends











Release:

ATLANTA, GA., (January 18, 2021) — Georgia gas prices increased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $2.23 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 7 cents more than a week ago, 20 cents more than last month, and 18 cents less than this time last year.

It now costs motorists $33.45 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is $3.45 less than what motorists paid in January of 2020, when pump prices hit their peak of $2.46 per gallon.

“Gas prices are rising as supply tightens and crude oil gets more expensive,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “If crude prices continue to sustain prices above $50 per barrel alongside higher refinery utilization rates and demand, drivers could see pump prices continue to climb through the week.”

NATIONAL AVERAGE RISES AS CRUDE PRICES REMAIN HIGH AND UTILIZATION AND DEMAND INCREASE

Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 7 cents to $2.38. Pump prices have increased while gas demand remains low at 7.53 million barrels a day and total refinery utilization increased from 80.7 percent to 82 percent in the latest weekly report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

At the close of last Thursday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by 66 cents to settle at $53.57. Crude prices continue to increase this week due to market optimism that coronavirus vaccines will help crude demand recover this year. Additionally, EIA’s new weekly report helped bolster prices, detailing that total domestic crude inventories declined by 3.2 million barrels to 482.2 million barrels last week.

REGIONAL PRICES

Atlanta ($2.22)

Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.30), Savannah ($2.29), and Albany ($2.28).

– Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.30), Savannah ($2.29), and Albany ($2.28). Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.17), Dalton ($2.18), and Athens ($2.20).

CURRENT AND PAST PRICE AVERAGES (Regular Unleaded Gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago 2020 Low 2020 High Record High National $2.38 $2.38 $2.31 $2.20 $2.56 $1.76 (April) $2.59 (January) $4.11 (7/17/2008) Georgia $2.23 $2.23 $2.16 $2.03 $2.41 $1.61 (May) $2.46 (January) $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

GAS PRICE SURVEY METHODOLOGY

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com . Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

Visit the AAA Georgia Newsroom

Twitter @AAAGeorgia

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 14 million members across 14 U.S. states, the province of Quebec and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 60 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety. For more information, get the AAA Mobile app , visit AAA.com , and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.