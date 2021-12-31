//SGMC Update on COVID-19

Share with friends











South Georgia Medical Center is seeing a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 tests being performed throughout the system, as well as a rise in the number of positive cases. Over the last three days, 1 in 4 people tested by the system was positive for COVID-19.

There has also been an increase in the number of patients requiring hospitalization from COVID-19, that number doubling from 6 to 12 in two days.

While that number is low compared to August’s peak of 118, the health system has experienced record volumes in its three emergency departments and urgent care center during this same period.

The influx of patients has exhausted the system’s supply of monoclonal antibody infusions used for treating COVID-19 on an outpatient basis. Due to the rise of cases across the state and nation, it’s unknown if or when a resupply will be available.

SGMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Dawson encourages patients to follow the guidance of the Georgia Department of Public Health to go to the emergency department if they are experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms requiring urgent medical attention. Otherwise, those patients who do not feel they require emergency care can follow up with their primary care provider or stay home and self-isolate.

“People are still having strokes, heart attacks, and babies, and we want to ensure individuals requiring urgent medical attention have access to appropriate care in a timely manner,” shared Dawson.

SGMC’s outpatient COVID-19 testing will be closed Dec. 31, 2021-Jan. 2, 2022. To view other available testing locations, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting. SGMC’s Urgent Care will be closed Saturday, Jan. 1.

COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters continue to be the best tools for reducing the strain on healthcare systems and providers. Basic prevention measures should also be followed to help prevent the further spread of COVID and mitigate outbreaks of infection, especially in public settings: wear a mask, physically distance, and wash your hands frequently with soap and water.

To view SGMC’s COVID-19 report, visit sgmc.org/covid19report.