//Turner Center Presents Levitt Musician Jed Harrelson at Bluesberry Festival

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VALDOSTA – Blues and soul artist Jed Harrelson performs free concert April 10 at Valdosta Bluesberry Festival.

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Blues and soul artist Jed Harrelson will take the stage at the 2026 Valdosta Bluesberry Festival on Friday, April 10, at 7 p.m., as part of the Turner Center for the Arts’ Levitt AMP Valdosta Music Series. The concert marks the fourth of eight free live performances in the 2026 Levitt AMP Valdosta Music Series, made possible by the Levitt Family Foundation and The Price-Campbell Foundation. This special concert will be held off-site at Unity Park Amphitheatre, located at 301 E. Central Avenue in Valdosta.

Based in Nashville, Harrelson delivers a distinctive blend of Soul, Rock, and R&B, creating a sound that is both fresh and familiar. Rooted in the belief that music brings people together, his performances are known for their emotional energy and engaging presence. Over the past four years, Harrelson has independently released 16 songs and is currently working on his debut full-length project. Notably, all his recordings are produced in-house alongside his brother, Hank, who serves as his audio engineer.

Originally from Texarkana, Arkansas, Harrelson developed a deep commitment to his craft despite a limited local music scene. His artistic journey led him to Fayetteville, where he immersed himself in the Northwest Arkansas music community and honed his live performance skills. Since relocating to Nashville in 2020, he has continued to build momentum, touring nationally with his band—often traveling in their well-known gold van, affectionately dubbed “The Loaf.”

Festivalgoers can enjoy a variety of food and beverage vendors on-site, and admission to the concert is free. For a complete schedule of Levitt AMP Valdosta Music Series performances and locations, visit turnercenter.org.