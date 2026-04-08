//Tyler Hubbard to Perform at Wild Adventures April 18

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VALDOSTA – Country artist Tyler Hubbard will perform April 18 at Wild Adventures in Valdosta during the 2026 LIVE! Concert Series.

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VALDOSTA, Ga. — Wild Adventures Theme Park will continue its 2026 Wild Adventures LIVE! Concert Series on Saturday, April 18, with a performance by country artist Tyler Hubbard, bringing country music fans an electrifying performance during a full lineup of live entertainment during the park’s 30th anniversary year.

Starting off his remarkable career as one half of multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line, Hubbard has continued his trajectory in the country music scene with more than 2.1 billion streams to date. Hubbard’s Gold-certified debut solo album, aptly titled Tyler Hubbard, was released in January 2023 and features his debut single “5 Foot 9,” which hit No. 1 at Country Radio.

“Tyler Hubbard is set to bring an outstanding performance,” said Asher Raymond, public relations specialist. “With songs like ‘5 Foot 9’ and ‘Dancin’ In The Country,’ fans will be able to sing along and dance the night away.”

The concert will begin at 8 p.m. at the Wild Adventures LIVE! Amphitheater. A park admission ticket or Season Pass is required to attend. General Concert Admission is $10. In the general admission area, guests may bring chairs and blankets.

Reserved concert seating is available in advance for $5 for Diamond Season Passholders, $10 for Gold Season Passholders and $15 for all other guests. Reserved seats will be $20 on the day of the show.

For guests planning to attend multiple concerts, a Season Pass offers added value. Season Passholders receive free General Concert Admission to every Wild Adventures LIVE! concert, and Gold and Diamond Passholders can also purchase reserved seats at a discount.

The 2026 Wild Adventures LIVE! Concert Series will continue throughout the season with performances by Blank Space: The Taylor Swift Tribute, ZZ Top, Chris Janson, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Parmalee & LOCASH, Travis Tritt, The Beach Boys, Australian Pink Floyd, Skillet and for KING + COUNTRY.

More information about the concert series, reserved seating and Season Passes is available at WildAdventures.com .

About Wild Adventures Theme Park

Wild Adventures Theme Park, located in Valdosta, Ga., halfway between Atlanta and Orlando off I-75, is a 170-acre destination where families can ride, slide, and explore all in one place. A Herschend Family Entertainment property, the park is home to more than 35 rides, hundreds of exotic animals, a full calendar of concerts and special events, and Splash Island Waterpark, ranked among the “Top 30 Waterparks” by U.S. News & World Report. Wild Adventures has been recognized as one of the Most Affordable Theme Parks in America by Travel + Leisure and named the Most Thrilling Theme Park in Georgia by FinanceBuzz. It is also home to the Good Sam-rated 10/10★/10 Wild Adventures Safari Campground, one of the highest-rated campgrounds in the nation.

About Tyler Hubbard

With 23 No.1 singles on country radio, countless awards, and sold-out tours, Tyler Hubbard has already had a remarkable career as a songwriter and as one half of multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line. Now as a solo artist, he has amassed more than 2.1 billion streams to date. Hubbard’s Gold-certified debut solo album, aptly titled Tyler Hubbard, was released in January 2023 and features his debut single “5 Foot 9,” which hit No. 1 at Country Radio, is certified 3x Platinum by the RIAA and has more than 781M global streams. The album also features his second No. 1 single, “Dancin’ In The Country,” which has amassed more than 669.4 million global streams and has been certified 2x Platinum by the RIAA.