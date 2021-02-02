//VCS District Spelling Bee winners honored

Share with friends











Release:

VCS Announces 2021 District Spelling Bee Winner

Congratulations to all students who advanced from their individual school spelling bees to the VCS District Spelling Bee! We want to thank everyone for their willingness to adjust to a virtual model for the spelling bee and doing an exceptional job in doing so. We are excited to announce our first, second and third place winners for 2021.

First place was Christopher Litster, 8th grade student at Valdosta Middle School; Neosha McKellar, 7th grade student at Valdosta Middle School; and Cameron Merriweather, 5th grade student at Sallas Mahone Elementary.

Christopher Litster will advance to the Regional Competition to be held February 27, 2021 as the Valdosta City Schools representative.

Each of these three honorees received a trophy, certificate, and medal. Christopher is also the recipient of a cash prize totaling $100.00 along with other gifts and prizes. Special thanks to the following community sponsors for assisting us in celebrating the success of these students – Winnersville Fitness, Edward Jones – office of Greg Reid, Harmon’s Awards and Screen Printing, and Metabolic Research Center.