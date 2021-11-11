//Local Alpha Chi member inducted into National Honor Scholarship Society

Share with friends











Photo: Eighteen FHU juniors and seniors were inducted into the Alpha Chi National Honor Scholarship Society during the Fall 2021 semester.

Release:

Freed-Hardeman University’s Alpha Chi National Honor Scholarship Society recently inducted 18 students for the Fall 2021 semester.

All of the inductees this semester had a GPA of 3.9 or higher.

Daniel England, of Valdosta, Georgia, is among the honorees. Daniel is earning a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry.

Alpha Chi membership is by invitation only to juniors and seniors with a minimum grade point average of 3.75 on at least 80 credit hours. The top 10% of this year’s inductees all earned a GPA of 3.92 or higher.

The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. With locations in Henderson, Memphis and Dickson, FHU offers bachelor’s, master’s, specialist’s and doctoral degrees. More information is available at fhu.edu.