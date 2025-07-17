//Survey reveals Georgia’s three most promising businesses

Share with friends

IN OTHER NEWS – A new survey recently reveals the three most promising businesses in Georgia that are the most investable.

Shark Tank-style survey asks respondents which businesses are most investable .

. Discovery House Homes (Hiawassee); MidStreet (Raleigh) + Nouveau Bar & Grill (Jonesboro) recognized.

What if Shark Tank went local – and instead of celebrity investors, it was your neighbors deciding which businesses deserved a boost?

That’s the idea behind a new survey by MarketBeat, a financial media company, which asked 3,011 respondents across the U.S. a simple question:

‘If you had $10,000 to invest in just one small business, who would get the money?’

The responses revealed a fascinating mix of food start-ups, healthcare providers, green energy firms, and design powerhouses. These aren’t household names (yet), but they’ve all built something that resonates with the communities around them – whether it’s through grit, flavor, innovation, or just showing up when it matters most.

The top 10 businesses chosen by respondents across the U.S. are:

#1 Big Money Retirement Solutions, Greenville, South Carolina

Founded in 2018, Big Money offers fiduciary financial planning tailored to individuals and businesses close to retirement. Their model has resonated, delivering 701% growth over three years. It’s a genuine wealth-care story built on trust and strategic advice, giving locals a feel-good, high-growth option right in their backyard.

#2 Digital NYC Agency, NYC, New York

In business since 2015, this marketing-strategy and digital-design firm helps brands grow through smarter web experiences. Their consistency shows in 161% growth over three years. It may not be flashy, but it’s the dependable kind of digital partner that delivers results and depth with every pixel.

#3 Mochi Foods US, Las Vegas, Nevada

Mochi Foods got its start in 2016, delivering innovative mochi-based mixes and desserts, all the while capturing taste buds across the country. They’ve seen 196% growth in their three most recent years. It’s a creative twist on comfort food— something locals can rally behind because it brings flavor, fun, and fast-paced brand-building into one package.

#4 Best Practice Medicine, Bozeman, Montana

Launched in 2015, this clinician-founded team brings experiential healthcare education and travel paramedicine to hospitals nationwide. Their approach – hands-on training and real-world readiness – has resonated: they’ve hit 515% growth over three years. It’s the kind of smart, service-driven organization that feels local at heart yet built for national impact strong pick for anyone looking to invest in meaningful, mission-led growth.

#5 Nurturing Angels Home Care, Greenville, Delaware

Nurturing Angels began serving communities in 2017, delivering non-medical in-home care across Delaware and Maryland— everything from personal care to medication check-ins. Their growth story has been remarkable, with 658% expansion in just three years. It shows a company that answers real, human needs and has earned trust in local communities. For anyone wanting to support a business with heart and hustle, this one hits the mark.

#6 Sunspear Energy, Honolulu, Hawaii

Since 2017, Sunspear Energy has been betting on Hawaii’s clean-energy future. They help homeowners and small businesses install distributed solar systems-so you can power homes with sunshine and lower bills. Their growth mirrors that vision, with 814% expansion across the last three years. Think beyond a simple solar install— it’s infrastructure, sustainability, and community empowerment all rolled into one.

#7 Branch, Tampa Bay, Florida

Established in 2015, Branch tackles a universal problem: getting paid faster. Their workforce payment platform lets employees draw earned wages on demand—no fees, with no hassle—while employers benefit from smoother payroll flows. With 531% growth since 2020, it’s a textbook example of fintech addressing everyday pain with practical solutions.

#8 Haven Hot Chicken, New Haven, Connecticut

Some ideas just catch fire. Since opening in 2019, Haven Hot Chicken has brought Nashville’s heat to Connecticut-literally. What started as a bold move in a region known more for pizza than poultry has turned into one of the state’s fastest-growing food brands, with 2,287% growth over three years. With loyal lines out the door and new locations popping up, it’s the kind of flavorful, community-rooted business that locals wouldn’t hesitate to back with their $10k.

#9 Life Dental Group, Oxford, Mississippi

Starting in 2017, Life Dental Group combines locally owned dental practices across Mississippi and Alabama into one growing platform. Since inception, they’ve soared 464%. That growth reflects not just expansion, but successful care, training, and patient trust. It’s a hometown wellness investment that hits on impact and scale thoughtful way to support local healthcare.

#10 Structure, NYC, New York

This high-end architecture and millwork firm kicked off in 2015, building bespoke townhomes and boutique commercial properties. Over three years, they’ve grown 388%, solidly outpacing competitors. It’s the kind of design-rooted operation that quietly elevates neighborhoods and wallets, perfect for someone who values craftsmanship with scale.

Georgia has three businesses recognized among the most investable in the country:

#15 Discovery House Homes, Hiawassee

Started in 2019, this boutique homebuilder specializes in mountain retreats, delivering full-service, design-build solutions tailored to the rugged North Georgia landscape. They’ve hit 1,726% growth over three years-proof that locals and second-home buyers alike are craving quality and craftsmanship up in the mountains. Imagine investing $10K in a regional standout that blends architectural finesse with scenic appeal.

#26 MidStreet, Raleigh

Founded in 2001, MidStreet provides M&A advisory services for business owners with revenues between $2M and $50M. With offices in Raleigh and Wilmington, the firm combines financial insight with personalized support for clients preparing to sell. Its 186% growth over the past three years reflects steady demand for expert guidance in small business transitions-a quiet but powerful engine of value creation.

#64 Nouveau Bar & Grill, Jonesboro

Born in 2019, this rising restaurant group has mastered the art of Southern-inspired, fine-casual dining. With locations in College Park, Jonesboro, and Dallas, their 113% growth in just three years suggests they’ve tapped into neighborhood loyalty and elevated comfort food. A standout hometown brand that blends community appeal with real momentum.

Infographic showing the most investable businesses across the country

“Small businesses are the heartbeat of local economies— and this list proves people aren’t just cheering from the sidelines. They want to put their money where their values are. Whether it’s solar energy in Hawaii or spicy chicken in Connecticut, Americans are clearly paying attention to the businesses making a difference right outside their front door,” says Matt Paulson of MarketBeat.