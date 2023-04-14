//New report ranks top scents Georgians love

Share with friends

ATLANTA – A new report analyzing Google searches found the top 5 most loved scents in Georgia in honor of National Perfume Day.

Release:

BetGeorgia.com analysed hundreds of Google searches for popular scents over the last 12 months, to reveal Georgia residents favorite scent.

Coming out on top was the smell of gasoline which recorded 7,440 total searches.

Here are the top 5 most loved scents in Georgia:

Smell of gasoline Smell of coffee Smell of cinnamon Smell of a new car Smell of melting chocolate

Using Google search volumes, a new report reveals which scents Georgia residents love the most in honour of National Perfume Day on April 14.

Coming out on top, the smell of gasoline is a firm state favorite with 7,440 searches for ‘smell of gasoline’ throughout the state.

The smell of coffee and cinnamon place 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Georgia residents have a unique love for weird smells. From the scent of fresh-cut grass to the aroma of gasoline, they have a particular fascination with unusual fragrances.

As National Perfume Day approaches on April 14, the guys at BetGeorgia.com analyzed hundreds of Google searches of iconic scents over the last 12 months, to find out which aromas Georgia residents have been searching for the most.

Smell of gasoline takes the top spot!

Looking at the total number of Google searches for the term ‘smell of gasoline’ in Georgia, it’s obvious this unique scent is the favorite. Breaking down the data, an estimated 7,440 searched for the smell of gasoline on average since April of last year.

The smell of coffee and cinnamon follow closely behind the leading choice in second and third place, with 5,040 searches for the caffeinated beverage and 3,840 for the warm spice.

Appearing at the bottom of the ranking is the smell of bacon, with just an estimated 1,920 searches.

The list below reveals the most loved scents in Georgia:

Most loved scent Monthly searches Smell of gasoline 7,440 Smell of coffee 5,040 Smell of cinnamon 3,840 Smell of a new car 3,840 Smell of melting chocolate 3,600 Smell of vanilla 2,640 Smell of nail polish 2,520 Smell of Christmas trees 2,520 Smell of log fires 2,400 Smell of bacon 1,920

*Since April 2022

Methodology

To collect the data, keywords around America’s most popular scent were analyzed going back to April 2022. This revealed the overall number of searches for each smell, in each state.