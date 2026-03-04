//Women Spending Over $1,600 Annually on Wellness

Share with friends

IN OTHER NEWS… A recent report reveals that the average woman spends approximately $1,639 annually on wellness, a category that includes everything from doctor’s visits and prescriptions to skincare and hygiene products.

Despite this significant investment in their physical and mental health, the financial burden is a major concern. Over half of the women surveyed said they struggle to afford their wellness needs. Furthermore, nearly 75% are worried about the rising costs of prescriptions and medical care and have noticed price increases on products in stores.

Even with this considerable spending, the study found that the average woman only feels about 72% healthy, suggesting a disconnect between cost and perceived well-being.

SOURCE: (Talker Research)