//Young Georgians upbeat about 2026 job prospects

GEORGIA – A new poll shows young Georgians rank the 2nd most upbeat about job prospects in 2026.

Job Jitters: Young Georgians Rank the 2nd Most Upbeat About Job Prospects in 2026.

Poll of 3,011 respondents ages 18-25.

Augusta-Richmond the most optimistic city in the state.

For years, young people have been warned that robots are coming for their jobs. Now they are watching that prophecy shuffle a little closer. With youth unemployment inching upward and headlines announcing that companies like Amazon may automate up to three-quarters of their workforce by 2030, Careerminds, a global outplacement and career development firm, wanted to understand how the next generation in Georgia is actually feeling about the road ahead, with 2026 specifically in mind.

They surveyed 3,011 respondents aged 18-25. What emerged is a portrait of a cohort that is ambitious, pragmatic, and quietly bracing for impact.

Nearly half (48%) say bleak AI news has already nudged them to rethink their entire career path. And among those who are currently employed, almost one in three (32%) doubt they will still be in stable work by the second half of 2026 – a striking admission from people who, in theory, should be at the most optimistic stage of their careers.

America’s Most (and Least) Hopeful States

Careerminds asked young adults to rate their optimism for career advancement in 2026 on a ten-point scale. A handful of states are taking a surprisingly upbeat view of the future, while others appear to be steeling themselves for a tougher year.

Most Optimistic States:

1. Nevada (6.8)

2. Georgia (6.6)

3. South Dakota (6.6)

4. Texas (6.6)

5. Wyoming (6.6)

Least Optimistic States:

50. Delaware (3)

49. Rhode Island (3.3)

48. West Virginia (3.4)

47. New Hampshire (3.5)

46. Iowa (3.7)

Georgians surveyed emerged the 2nd most optimistic in the nation, with a score of 6.6 (above the national average of 5.4).

Cities Feeling the Hope (and Heat)

Among cities, 3 of the most optimistic in the country are in Georgia:

Augusta-Richmond: 6.7

Columbus: 6.1

Savannah: 5.5

And the state also had 3 of the most pessimistic cities ahead of 2026:

Macon-Bibb: 3.2

Athens-Clarke: 3.7

Atlanta: 5

Infographic: what young job seekers fear in 2026

What Young Workers Say About 2026

Biggest Worries

A clear theme emerges: young people aren’t afraid of hard work – they are afraid of instability. AI and automation top the list of anxieties, but they’re closely followed by fears about low wages and the soaring cost of simply staying afloat.

27% say the rising cost of living is their number-one worry.

22% fear being replaced by automation.

21% are most concerned about low starting salaries.

Only 8% say they aren’t worried at all.

Preparedness for an AI-Integrated Workplace

Some have embraced AI tools; others feel as if they are being pushed into a new era without training wheels.

24% feel fully prepared and already use AI regularly.

A larger group – 40% – feel “somewhat prepared.”

Meanwhile 36% admit they are either not very prepared or completely unprepared.

Career Anxiety Frequency

Daily worry is now a feature of young adulthood:

32% feel anxious about their career prospects every single day.

18% feel it monthly; 12% weekly.

Only 18% say they never worry.

Motivations for Working in 2026

Interestingly, long-term dreams still outrank short-term pressure.

32% say their main motivation is saving for long-term goals like travel, education, or a future home.

25% cite financial independence.

19% say supporting family is their top driver.

Only 11% are primarily motivated by building a résumé.

Preferred Working Style

The classic “where will we actually work?” question shows no clear consensus:

32% want to be fully remote.

38% prefer hybrid roles.

30% want to be fully on-site.

Cost-of-Living Pressure

Two-thirds (66%) say the rising cost of living has already shaped their career choices for 2026 – whether that means switching industries, relocating, or aiming for higher-paying roles (even if they didn’t originally want them).

Will They Need a Second Job?

A sobering number:

36% think they will “very likely” need a second job next year just to cover basic expenses.

Only 26% feel confident they won’t.

These figures sit squarely within the broader rise of polyworking – a growing trend where workers maintain multiple streams of income to cope with rising living costs. With the Bureau of Labor Statistics reporting that more than eight million Americans now work more than one job, what was once framed as a side hustle is increasingly a necessity.

As costs outpace wages, juggling freelance work, second jobs, or gig income has become a financial buffer rather than a lifestyle choice — helping explain why over a third of respondents expect they’ll need additional work simply to cover the basics next year.

Is the Job Market Rigged Against Them?

Despite everything, the majority – 64% – do not believe the system is rigged. But a sizeable 36% feel that structural barriers make it harder for young people to get ahead.

“Gen Z isn’t naive – they see the challenges ahead, but they are not throwing in the towel,” says Raymond Lee, President of Careerminds. “What this survey shows is a generation that’s trying to plan sensibly in a landscape that’s shifting faster than anyone predicted. Their optimism and anxiety are two sides of the same coin: they want to succeed, but they worry the ground may move beneath them before they have even built their careers.”