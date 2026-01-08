//Georgians say self-improvement culture is harming mental health

Share with friends

GEORGIA – 1-in-10 Georgians Say January’s Self-Improvement Culture Is Harming Their Mental Health.

January is supposed to feel like a fresh start. Instead, for millions of Americans, it feels more like a monthly performance review they didn’t ask for.

A new survey commissioned by A Mission for Michael explores the mental health impact of New Year self-improvement culture – the relentless push toward better bodies, sharper productivity, cleaner finances, and fully optimized lives. The nationally representative survey of 3,014 adults suggests that rather than motivating people, January’s reset mentality often replaces hope with pressure.

The findings reveal that for a significant portion of the population, New Year goals create stress, guilt, and overwhelm instead of inspiration. In fact, 21% of adults say January self-improvement culture actively harms their mental health – the equivalent of more than 56 million Americans starting the year feeling worse, not better.

In the Peach State, 1 in 10 (10%) adults admit that the self-improvement culture is harming their mental health – the equivalent of 864,013 Georgians.

Across the country it was in Wyoming where most people struggled with their mental health (67%), with 306,417 admitting that the ‘New Year New Me’ culture inflicted too much pressure.

That pressure shows up quickly. Nearly half of respondents (45%) say they’ve already felt like a “failure” for slipping on a January goal before the month even ends. Guilt is also widespread, with 18% saying they feel guilty very often when they fall behind on goals, and a further 40% saying it happens sometimes.

Many Georgians believe the problem isn’t personal discipline – it’s the expectations themselves.

Nearly 44% say January encourages unrealistic standards around productivity and self-control, setting people up to feel behind before they have found their footing.

When asked where the pressure hits hardest, respondents pointed to:

Financial management (38%) — from budgeting resets to debt-clearing promises.

Fitness and weight loss (32%) — often amplified by social media and marketing.

Career progression (16%).

Productivity and organization (10%).

Diet and nutrition (4%).

The emotional toll is measurable. More than a third of respondents (36%) say their mental health declines in January compared to other months, suggesting the “new year, new you” narrative may be doing more harm than good.

When January expectations become overwhelming, people report leaning on coping strategies that are noticeably gentler than the goals themselves:

Setting smaller or more flexible goals (34%).

Talking to someone – a friend, partner, or therapist (24%).

Taking a break from social media (16%).

Exercising for mood rather than performance (16%).

Avoiding January goals altogether (10%).

According to A Mission for Michael, the findings point to a cultural disconnect between how change is marketed and how humans actually experience it.

“We’ve turned January into a test of worth rather than a period of adjustment,” says Anand Meta LMFT (Executive Director, AMFM). “Real progress isn’t linear, and mental health doesn’t thrive under guilt or comparison. This study shows that giving people permission to move slowly – and imperfectly – may be one of the healthiest resets we can offer.”