//Chick-fil-A is GA’s top choice for Valentine’s Day fast food

Share with friends

IN OTHER NEWS… According to a recent survey, Chick-fil-A is Georgia’s top fast food destination for Valentine’s Day this year.

Release:

Roses are red, violets are blue, inflation is high… so it’s nuggets for two? With the cost of living frustratingly high, many couples are quietly rethinking the traditional Valentine’s Day playbook. White-tablecloth restaurants, prix-fixe menus, and eye-watering wine markups are out; drive-thrus, value meals, and “would you like fries with that?” are very much in. In 2026, romance isn’t dead – it’s just been supersized, discounted, and served in a cardboard box.

Fast-food chains have clearly picked up on the shift. Brands like Pizza Hut have leaned into the moment with heart-shaped pizzas and Valentine’s-themed deals in recent years, reframing love as something that can be shared for under $20.

To understand just how mainstream this shift has become, MarketBeat, a financial media company, surveyed 3,004 couples nationwide, asking whether they are considering dining at a fast-food restaurant for Valentine’s Day this year. The answer was emphatic: 67% said they absolutely are.

The top 5 choices in Georgia are:

#1. Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A appeals to couples who want to play it safe without feeling cheap. It’s familiar, polite, and quietly dependable – the kind of place that signals “I tried,” even if the setting is casual. The food feels a step above standard fast food, the service rarely disappoints, and there’s a wholesomeness that softens the Valentine’s Day gamble. If romance is about avoiding mistakes, this is a calculated, risk-averse choice.

#2. Taco Bell

Taco Bell is for couples who treat Valentine’s Day with humor. It’s cheap, customizable, and slightly chaotic – which is exactly the point. Choosing it suggests comfort, inside jokes, and a relationship that doesn’t need to impress anyone else. It’s not romantic in the traditional sense, but it’s honest. And for many couples, that’s far more appealing than forced elegance.

#3. Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut is the “everyone wins” option. It’s filling, familiar, and universally understood — no explaining required. Couples choosing it are prioritizing comfort and certainty over novelty. There’s also something quietly generous about pizza: it’s meant to be shared, lingered over, and enjoyed without rushing. On Valentine’s Day, that translates into low pressure, full stomachs, and zero chance of ordering the wrong thing.

#4. KFC

KFC’s appeal lies in indulgence. People choosing it aren’t pretending it’s fancy – they’re leaning into the comfort of something filling and familiar. Fried chicken feels generous, shared, and grounding, especially when budgets are tight. It’s a Valentine’s choice that trades polish for payoff, prioritizing satisfaction over symbolism and trusting that the mood will follow.

#5. Dairy Queen

DQ isn’t really about dinner — it’s about dessert-first logic. Couples choosing Dairy Queen are leaning into nostalgia, spontaneity, and low expectations in the best possible way. A Blizzard feels playful, not performative, and there’s an unspoken agreement that this is more about shared comfort than candlelight. It’s Valentine’s Day stripped of pressure, replaced with something sweet, familiar, and unapologetically unserious.

Interactive map showing each state’s top choice for Valentine’s Day

What Else the Survey Found

Beyond where couples are eating, the data paints a broader picture of how attitudes toward romance, money, and social expectations are shifting.

When asked whether a limited-edition Valentine’s menu would influence their restaurant choice, 68% said it would.

For those choosing fast food on Valentine’s Day, responses revealed a mix of practicality and emotional comfort:

Lower cost: 28%

Nostalgia or shared memories: 20%

My partner genuinely enjoys it: 18%

Less pressure, more relaxed: 16%

Convenience: 10%

Humor / not taking the day too seriously: 8%

Social norms appear to be catching up with wallets. When asked, 82% said fast-food dates are becoming more acceptable for special occasions.

Inflation is also clearly shaping expectations, with over half (54%) saying rising prices have changed how they plan to spend on Valentine’s Day this year.

And when men were asked how they currently view fast food:

38% see it as a comfort purchase

28% view it as a small indulgence

24% say it’s something they’re trying to cut back on

10% consider it a budget necessity

Perhaps most telling of all, when women were asked how they would react if their date suggested splitting the bill at a fast-food joint, 74% said they would be fine with it.

“We are seeing a broader trend where couples are prioritizing affordability, comfort, and shared experiences over formality,” says Matt Paulson, founder of MarketBeat. “When prices rise, people naturally gravitate toward options that still let them enjoy the day without financial pressure. Fast food simply fits the cultural moment: it’s accessible, it’s familiar, and for many couples, it turns Valentine’s Day into something warm and fun rather than expensive or stressful.”