//Georgia ranks in top 5 highest-rated free attractions

Share with friends

IN OTHER NEWS – A new study using data and ratings find that Georgia is home to one of America’s most-loved free attractions.

Release:

It’s official: the National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center is among the best free things to do in America.

The latest study from CashNetUSA used TripAdvisor data and calculated the publicly available ratings of more than 6,000 free-entry attractions in the country to reveal the top places to visit that won’t cost you a thing: https://www.cashnetusa.com/blog/the-best-free-thing-to-do-in-every-state/

The National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center landed the fourth spot, garnering an average rating of 4.91 from visitors. See which other attractions made the list:

The wider study also found the top free attraction in each state, along with the highest-rated free art galleries and museums, and the most-loved architectural buildings nationwide. You can find out more about the study in the press pack: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1BhB3e-vzs1zeAlKrsufc-N7bSRAS1HrX