IN OTHER NEWS – A new study finds that Georgia holiday porch pirates has increased in theft of packages since 2024.

Release:

Package theft is expected to surge this holiday season in Georgia. Roughly 1 in 7 adults were victims of package theft over the past year, a 36% increase from the previous year, with an average loss of $268, double the amount from last year ($134).

That’s according to the latest holiday package theft report from Vivint, which surveyed 1,000 Americans about their experiences with stolen deliveries, emotional fallout, and the security steps they’re using to protect deliveries this season. The data reveals a growing theft problem that’s not just hitting our wallets, but our relationships, trust, and peace of mind.

Some Key Takeaways:

Adults spent an average of $114 replacing stolen gifts .

an of . 54% said thefts disrupted holiday gift giving, with 28% forced to give gifts late and 27% unable to give them at all.

said holiday with forced to give and to them at all. 47% feel anxious now when waiting for future deliveries .

feel now when for . More than 1 in 10 are addicted to tracking packages , and 54% now track deliveries from dispatch to doorstep.

are to , and 54% now track deliveries from dispatch to doorstep. 54% of stolen packages are from Amazon, making it the top retailer for package theft.

Check out the full report and findings here: https://www.vivint.com/resources/article/holiday-package-theft-report-2025

As we navigate inflation this holiday season, replacing stolen gifts isn’t an option for nearly 1 in 5 who say they simply can’t afford it. With delivery volumes rising and porch pirates more active than ever, your readers may appreciate these new insights as they prepare for their own holiday deliveries.