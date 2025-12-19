Share with friends

IN OTHER NEWS – Over 70% of Georgia parents admit to blaming Santa for the lack of gifts this holiday season.

Release:

With inflation still high, layoffs frequent, and economic anxiety weighing heavy, this holiday season is looking very different for Georgia families. A new study from Refine Packaging reveals how households are being pushed to make difficult choices, not out of preference, but necessity.

Nearly 1 in 8 aren’t celebrating the holidays this year, with the majority citing excessive costs. More than one-third of households with children are also cutting their spending compared to previous years. Here’s the real shocker: 72% of parents are using Santa Clause as a scapegoat for their budget cuts. What was once a season of tradition has become a season of figuring it out.

The study surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults to understand how today’s economic climate is reshaping how—and if—people will celebrate this year.

Key Takeaways:

68% are scaling back their holiday meals due to rising food prices .

are the of their , and switching to generic store brands. 70% are using AI to plan or shop for the holidays, especially to find deals (68%), and generate gift ideas (65%).

Check out the full study and findings here:

https://refinepackaging.com/blog/american-holiday-season-celebration-trends/