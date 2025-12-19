//Georgia parents are blaming Santa for lack of gifts this holiday season
In Other NewsDecember 18, 2025

Georgia parents are blaming Santa for lack of gifts this holiday season

IN OTHER NEWS – Over 70% of Georgia parents admit to blaming Santa for the lack of gifts this holiday season.

With inflation still high, layoffs frequent, and economic anxiety weighing heavy, this holiday season is looking very different for Georgia families. A new study from Refine Packaging reveals how households are being pushed to make difficult choices, not out of preference, but necessity.

Nearly 1 in 8 aren’t celebrating the holidays this year, with the majority citing excessive costs. More than one-third of households with children are also cutting their spending compared to previous years. Here’s the real shocker: 72% of parents are using Santa Clause as a scapegoat for their budget cuts. What was once a season of tradition has become a season of figuring it out.

The study surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults to understand how today’s economic climate is reshaping how—and if—people will celebrate this year. 

Key Takeaways:

  • 68% are scaling back their holiday meals due to rising food prices
  • 1 in 4 are downgrading the quality of their holiday food, and switching to generic store brands. 
  • 70% are using AI to plan or shop for the holidays, especially to find deals (68%), and generate gift ideas (65%).
  • More than 1 in 3 adults are outsourcing their holiday card messages to ChatGPT.
  • 71% feel pressured to spend beyond their means this holiday season.
  • Nearly 1 in 5 are going with a holiday potluck meal to save money.
  • 3 in 4 are reusing wrapping paper or packaging on their gifts.
  • 47% are using AI to help stay on budget this holiday season.
  • 35% of families are spending less this year compared to last year.
  • 1 in 4 are even downgrading the quality of their holiday food, and switching to generic store brands. 

https://refinepackaging.com/blog/american-holiday-season-celebration-trends/

