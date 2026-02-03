//Planters & Citizens Bank celebrates grand opening of Sylvester branch

Share with friends

SYLVESTER, GA – Planters & Citizens Bank (P&C Bank) is proud to welcome the Sylvester community to its newest branch location.

SYLVESTER, GA — Planters & Citizens Bank (P&C Bank) is proud to welcome the Sylvester community to its newest branch location, bringing trusted, neighbor-focused banking services to the heart of Worth County. Known for combining the strength and solutions of a larger bank with the personalized service of a community institution, P&C Bank continues its commitment to helping local residents and businesses thrive.

With strong support from the Sylvester-Worth County Chamber of Commerce and local leadership, P&C Bank officially opened the doors of the Sylvester branch on Monday, February 2. The Sylvester branch will be available for in-person banking for personal, business, and lending financial services during the regular banking hours of Monday-Thursday, 9:00 am-4:00 pm, and Friday, 9:00 am-5:00 pm, located at 620 E. Franklin Street. Customers can enjoy the convenience of 24/7 mobile banking through P&C Bank’s online and mobile platforms.

Leading the Sylvester office is Branch Manager Anna Hancock, a dedicated professional with deep roots in community service and a passion for helping customers achieve their financial goals.

“With 15 years of experience in banking, I’m excited to bring a community-first approach to our new branch”, said Anna Hancock, Sylvester branch manager of P&C Bank. “Our goal is to build lasting relationships by truly listening to our customers and helping them achieve their financial goals. We look forward to providing personalized financial solutions while becoming a trusted partner in the community.”

This Sylvester location marks the second P&C Bank branch, joining established offices in Camilla, further expanding the bank’s presence and accessibility throughout Southwest Georgia.

“We’re proud to expand into Sylvester and Worth County and become part of a community with such strong momentum and opportunity,” stated Susan Moss, president and CEO of P&C Bank. “Our goal is to be more than a bank—we aim to be a trusted partner that listens, invests locally, and helps our customers succeed at every stage.”

For more than 100 years, P&C Bank has focused on building relationships, making local decisions, and investing in the communities it serves. The bank’s continued growth reflects its founding principles of service, trust, local decision-making, and a deep commitment to economic vitality right where customers live and work.

ABOUT PLANTERS AND CITIZENS BANK

Established in 1913, Planters and Citizens Bank is a family-owned, community-centered financial institution serving Southwest Georgia. The bank is dedicated to promoting economic growth, delivering high-quality financial services, maximizing shareholder value, and providing meaningful opportunities for employees. For more information, visit https://pcbank.net.

