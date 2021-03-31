//Henry County set to feature new Feit Electric Facility

Share with friends











Feit Electric to Open First East Coast Distribution Facility in Henry County

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Feit Electric, a leading smart home and energy-efficient lighting brand, will invest more than $25 million in opening a distribution center in Henry County. This will mark the company’s first distribution center on the East Coast of the U.S. and create 120 jobs in McDonough.

“I’m grateful to Feit Electric for their commitment to invest in Georgia and create jobs for the hardworking Georgians of Henry County,” said Governor Kemp. “From our ports system to our trained workforce, Georgia is the premier place to do business, especially for companies with rapidly growing distribution needs.”

For more than 40 years, Feit Electric has been a leading lighting and smart home brand that sells to major retailers including Georgia-based The Home Depot, and Lowe’s, Ace Hardware, Costco, and Menards. An early pioneer in energy-efficient lighting, Feit Electric was one of the first to bring compact fluorescent lamps (CFL) and LED technologies to market. With customers all over the world, the company plans to utilize Georgia’s extensive port system and ship 5,000 TEUs through the Port of Savannah annually.

“Continuing to invest in our supply chain and distribution capabilities is required to support our expanding smart home and LED lighting business,” said President Alan Feit of Feit Electric. “We will be bringing inventory through the Port of Savannah and selected the location based on proximity to the Port of Savannah and convenience to metro Atlanta. Establishing a new distribution presence helps us support the growing demand for flexible customer delivery options in this dynamic retail market.”

Feit Electric has purchased an existing 268,940-square-foot facility, located at 255 Declaration Drive in McDonough. The company will bring 120 jobs to Henry County, including positions in material handling, management, and administration. Individuals interested in careers with Feit Electric are encouraged to visit feit.com/careers for additional information.

“We are excited that Feit Electric has selected Henry County as the location for their new facility,” said Henry County Board of Commissioners Chair Carlotta Harrell. “As a global lighting manufacturer, Feit’s decision provides further evidence of Henry County’s growing role in global commerce.”

“The fact that a company as innovative and forward thinking as Feit Electric has chosen to locate in Henry County is a testament to the quality of our workforce and business climate,” said Henry County Development Authority Chairman Pierre Clements. “We look forward to our partnership with this outstanding company and to the jobs and investment they will bring to the community.”

Project Manager Alex Jones represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce division on this competitive project in partnership with the Henry County Development Authority, the Metro Atlanta Chamber, Georgia Ports Authority, and Georgia Power.

“We’re pleased to welcome Feit Electric to our thriving region as they move into their new home in Henry County,” said Katie Kirkpatrick, president and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “As a global leader in logistics, distribution, and supply chain, metro Atlanta has all the resources to help drive the success of businesses like Feit Electric. Congratulations to the team at Feit Electric and all of our partners who were a part of this important project.”

“We’re excited the governor and his economic development team have won this project for Georgia, which will fuel the local economy and trade through our deep water ports,” said Griff Lynch, executive director of the Georgia Ports Authority. “Feit Electric’s decision to establish its East Coast distribution hub in McDonough is a testament to the efficiency of moving cargo through Georgia to serve the eastern U.S.”

“Georgia’s strong logistics infrastructure continues to give the state a competitive advantage in attracting companies to create jobs and opportunities here,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “It’s a pleasure to welcome Feit Electric to Georgia. I’m confident they will find great success in Henry County, and I look forward to fostering the state’s long-term relationship with their team.”

About Feit Electric

Founded and headquartered in California, Feit Electric is celebrating over 40 years as a leading global lighting and smart home brand. An innovator in green technology, Feit Electric was one of the first to bring compact fluorescent lamps (CFL) and LED technologies to market. Through innovative design, supply chain expertise, and industry-leading technology, Feit Electric offers its customers a full portfolio of reliable lighting products including home décor lighting collections, light fixtures, smart and feature-rich high-performance lighting solutions as well as a full line of general household, specialty light bulbs in all shapes, sizes, and configurations. For more information, visit www.feit.com.