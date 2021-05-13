//VHS Cheerleaders hosts Kiddie Cheer Camp

Share with friends











Release:

VALDOSTA, Ga.— The Valdosta High School Varsity Cheerleaders announces its 2021 Future Wildcat Cheerleader Kiddie Cheer Camp. The camp will be held June 16 through June 18 from 9 AM to 12 PM each day. During this time, the camp will teach various cheer techniques and stunts. VHS welcomes students kindergarten through sixth grade. For more information on registration and attire, see Valdosta High School’s Facebook post. VHS Head Coach Aqila Blankumsee may also be contacted at ablankumsee@gocats.org.