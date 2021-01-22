//VSU name Putnam and Bonilla Players of the Week
Local SportsJanuary 22, 2021

VSU name Putnam and Bonilla Players of the Week

Share with friends

VALDOSTA, Ga.— VSU recently named seniors Kayla Bonilla and Burke Putnam this week’s Steele’s Jewelry Blazer Athletes of the Week. Bonilla played a key role in the Lady Blazers revenge victory over Lee. She contributed 19 points, 5 assists, and 3 steals which helped solidify this game. The Lady Blazers now have a winning record for the season thus far. The men’s basketball didn’t come out with a victory in their game against Lee, but Putnam made sure the Blazers gave them a run for their money. Putnam shot 73% from the field, putting up a total 22 points. He also pulled out 3 steals, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists. We congratulate both of these outstanding athletes!

Original Source: VSU Athletics Department

TAGS:

Related posts