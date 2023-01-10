Share with friends

Sam R. Ash, Jr., 80, of Valdosta, passed away on January 4, 2023. He was born on March 11, 1942 in Arcadia, FL, to the late Sam Richard Ash, Sr. and Betty Maude Mercer Ash. He served in the Army National Guard, was a retired truck driver and a member of the American Legion.

Mr. Ash is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Yates, of Valdosta; grandson, Trey Yates, of Valdosta; granddaughter, Shelby Yates, of Valdosta; mother-in-law, Hortense Lundquist; and sisters-in-law, Candy Weekley and Sue Bowen, both of Panama City, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Patricia Glynn Ash.

No services are planned at this time. Condolences to the Ash family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com