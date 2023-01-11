Share with friends

Maj. Hobert A. Hodge, USAF (Retired) passed away quietly in his sleep Monday afternoon, January 9, 2023 at Langdale Hospice House. Fittingly he passed away in the room he donated after his late wife Catherine passed some 18 years ago.

The Major joins his wife Catherine, son Bradley, and daughter Ruth Coester in their heavenly home. He was 94.

He leaves behind daughters Lynn Hodge Eldridge (Ken) of Valdosta, Cynthia Hodge of Lake Park, and Joyce Hodge Lemke (Gerry) of Ft. Atkinson, Wisconsin, along with son Arthur Hodge of Hahira, GA; wife Verna Horne Hodge, Mike Horne (Cindy), Jimmy Horne (Lynette) and a multitude of grandchildren and great-grand children.

During WW-II and the occupation of Japan, Hodge served as an enlisted paratrooper with the Army Air Corps 11th Airborne Division. Hodge was an NCO crew chief/flight chief during the Korean War. He was selected for OCS and later promoted to Major during the Vietnam War. He retired honorably from the USAF after 23 ½ years of service. Hodge received many medals and decorations.

He served as Commander, Quartermaster and Chaplain of VFW Post 9495. He was also Chaplain at the American Legion in Hahira, 40/8 and the Military Order of the Cooties of which he was selected Outstanding /Chaplain one year. He was awarded a 2500 hour pin from the Cooties and a 3000 hour pin by the VFW for volunteer service at the Lake City, Florida Veterans Hospital.

Hodge was a long time member of Messiah Lutheran Church where he served as lector, communion assistant and choir member for over 40 years. He was also a Mason in Alabama and Okinawa.

A funeral service will be held at 4pm on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Messiah Lutheran. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 3-4pm. A private burial will be held at Tallahassee National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice of South Georgia/Langdale Hospice House or a Shriner’s Childrens Hospital.

We are “glad we got to see you” Major! You will be missed greatly.

