Share with friends

Judith Godfrey Cronk, 80, of Hahira, died on Friday, December 30, 2022, at her residence following a lengthy illness. Born in Laurens County, South Carolina, to the late Rev. Haskell C. Godfrey, Sr. & Ada Cothran Godfrey, she spent her early years there before moving to Valdosta in her late teens. Soon after moving to Valdosta, she got married and began her family. Her husband’s Air Force career took the family to bases all over the United States then led them back to Valdosta. Judith worked as a secretary at several business in town including Griffin Chemical Corporation, Roadway Trucking and the Presbyterian Home in Quitman, before her retirement. A member of Immanuel Bible Church, she loved serving in her church, primarily singing in the choir, but also as a Sunday School teacher and she greatly enjoyed cooking and entertaining others, both family and friends as often as possible. Judith was devoted to her family, especially the grandchildren.

Survivors include her best friend and father of her children, Fred Cronk, son and daughter in law: Maurice & Jennifer Cronk of Moultrie; daughter: Nerissa Warmack of Capistrano Beach, CA, daughter: Lorie & Chuck Toplikar, of Newnan, and daughter: Rachel Cronk of Hahira; 12 grandchildren, Allie (& Austin) Accursio, Zackary Cronk, Tyson Cronk, Hillary (& Max) Mcgee, Nicole Warmack, Jessalyn (& Austin) Schlitzkus, Chaz (& Hallie) Toplikar, Carston Toplikar, RachelAnn Toplikar, TeRae Toplikar, Maurice Toplikar & Darlene Toplikar. Also surviving are a sister and brother in law, Faye & Rick Setser of Valdosta, brother and sister in law, Terry & Pam Godfrey of Macon, brother Danny Godfrey of Panacea, FL, brother and sister in law Barry & Peggy Godfrey of Valdosta and a sister in law, Sibbie Godfrey of Valdosta, 5 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and a special caregiver Melissa Wiseman. She is preceded in death by her brother, Haskell Godfrey, Jr.

The funeral for Judith will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in the chapel of Carson McLane Funeral Home. Pastor Robert Wauhop will officiate. The burial will follow at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday evening, from 5 until 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Immanuel Bible Church, at https://ibcvaldosta.churchcenter.com/giving or 7389 Tillman Branch Rd, Hahira, GA 31632. Condolences may be conveyed to the family here at, www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home