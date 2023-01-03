Share with friends

Elizabeth Elaine Williams known to family and friends as Liz, or Lainey. She was born on August 12, 1963 to William David Moore, Sr. and Meardeen Webb in Jacksonville, FL. Mrs. Williams passed away peacefully at her home on December 28, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Elizabeth was raised in Valdosta, Georgia before relocating to Savannah, Georgia in 1995. It was in Valdosta she married the love of her life Michael T. Williams, Sr. in 1980. They went on to have 3 children, Angel, Michael Jr., and Jasmine. Mrs. Elizabeth Williams was the sweetest, gentle hearted, kindest person you could ever meet who never met a stranger. To know her was to love her. She loved her grand babies dearly they shared a special kind of unbreakable bond, she gave them whatever they wanted and there was nothing she wouldn’t do for them. They cherished her so much.

Mrs. Williams is preceded in death by both her parents and one brother William David Moore, Jr. She leaves behind her husband of 42 years, Michael T. Williams, Sr.; one son, Michael T Williams, Jr.; daughters, Angel Graham (Demond), Jasmine Williams (Keith); and eight grandchildren, Trevor Williams, Kalevah Pullen, Amber Pullen, Tommy Pullen, Jr., Lukas Pullen, Demond Graham, Jr., Michael T. Williams, III, and Keith Hawthorne, Jr. She also leaves behind to mourn, sisters Margo Shannon, Billie Dean Smith, as well as her brothers Gary Moore, Michael Moore (Lynn), and Glenn Moore (Tina), along with a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. She will remain forever in our hearts and will always be remembered for her kind gentle soul that God graced us with for 59 years. She is an Angel of God now and our Guardian Angel always.

A graveside service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Sunset Hill Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home