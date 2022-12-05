Share with friends

Robert Clifton “Cliff” Wingate, Jr., 65, of Hahira, died at Langdale Hospice House after a courageous battle with cancer on Thursday, December 1, 2022. He was born in Camilla to the late Robert Clifton “Big Papa” Wingate, Sr., and Carolyn Kemp Wingate. Growing up in Mitchell County, Cliff graduated from Ravenwood Academy in 1975. During high school, he played baseball for Baker Academy and the later attended Ravenwood Academy continuing his love for baseball with the Raiders. Cliff met the former Lesonia Bush of Baker County. They dated for seven years and were married on August 5, 1978, at Patmos Baptist Church. Cliff started farming on his grandmother’s farm. Then, having farmed for several years on his own, he went to work for B. W. Hughes in Mitchell County as a farm manager. He worked for Mr. Hughes for a decade before moving to Colquitt County to work on Moss Farms. Cliff farmed peanuts, corn, cotton, tobacco, and cabbage. He retired from farming in December of 2019. He and his wife moved to Hahira to be near their children and grandchildren. Cliff was an avid and skilled outdoorsman, fishing, hunting ducks, dove, quail, and deer. He also raised Labradors and enjoyed shooting sporting clays. His family was his heart. Cliff was a devoted husband, father, and Poppy. He was a member of Rose Hill Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Lesonia Bush Wingate, of Hahira; a daughter and son-in-law, LeAnn & Clint Yager of Valdosta; and a son and daughter-in-law, Robert “Rob” Wingate, III (Blair Nazworth) of Valdosta; four grandchildren, Caleigh Grace Yager, Camden Yager, Cole Yager and William Wingate, all of Valdosta. He is also survived by three brothers, Lamar Wingate (Marg Wingate) of St. Catherine’s, Ontario, Canada, Barrett Wingate (Jennifer Wingate) of Savannah; and Doyle Wingate (Beth Wingate) of Springville, AL; his stepmother Darlene Wingate (Grandma D) of Leary, GA; and step siblings Kerry Mulford of Calvary, GA and Kim Rambis (Tim); and numerous nieces and nephews. Cliff is preceded in death by his father and mother, and his grandmother Margaret Kemp Morgan.

The funeral for Cliff will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the River Pavilion at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. Pastor David Rogers will officiate. Burial will follow at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 pm on Monday evening, December 5, 2022 at Carson McLane Funeral Home in Valdosta. Condolences to the family may be conveyed on the obituary page of www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home