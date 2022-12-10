Share with friends

Raymond J. Folsom, 87, of Hahira passed away at Fellowship Brookside in Nashville, GA Thursday, December 8, 2022. He was born on the family farm in Hahira on November 3, 1935 to the late Lewis J. and Arrie C. Folsom. Raymond was retired from the United States Post Office and a retired farmer. He enjoyed traveling and reading.

Mr. Folsom is survived by his two daughters and son in law, Gail Fleming and Carol and Greg Stracener all of Hahira, his son, Kevin Folsom and his partner, Louis Weimer of Jacksonville Beach, FL, four grandchildren, Christi Mitchell (Toby) of Hahira, Jennifer Fleming of Jacksonville, Blake Steel (Aprile) of Valdosta and Emily Mathis (Trey) of Albany,five great grandchildren, Haley Mitchell of Hahira, Mason Steel, Nathan Steel and Olivia Steel all of Valdosta and Bella Mathis of Albany and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother and sister in law, Jesse Lee and Virginia Folsom, son in law, John Fleming and wife Annie Jane Folsom.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022 at two p.m. in the chapel of the Martin McLane Funeral Home in Hahira with Elder Dwight Marshall officiating. Burial will follow at Friendship Cemetery. The family will receive friends from one until two p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.mclanecares.com.